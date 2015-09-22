Rizzo goes 3-for-3 as Cubs dump Brewers

CHICAGO -- Anthony Rizzo has played in enough meaningless September games to relish the successes the Chicago Cubs are enjoying this time around.

The first baseman reached base five times Monday, going 3-for-3 and scoring three runs as the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-5 for their sixth win in seven games.

“We’re battle-tested right now,” Rizzo said. “And I think the atmosphere has shifted a lot here in the second half with the fans being engaged. We feed off of that, especially right now. We can really tell the difference.”

Chicago right-hander Jason Hammel allowed a pair of first-inning runs, but his teammates quickly picked up the pace at the plate with three second-inning runs. The Cubs never trailed again.

Hammel (9-6) gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings but still earned his second September victory.

He shrugged off the struggles he experienced in the first inning for the second game in a row.

“A lot of good things happened tonight,” Hammel said. “I made some pitches when I needed, found the slider. ... It doesn’t matter how many times I give up runs in the first inning, they battled back and they continue to do that.”

The Cubs (88-62) beat the Brewers (63-87) for the eighth consecutive time this year. Milwaukee lost for the ninth time in its past 10 games overall.

Cubs pinch hitter Jorge Soler added a seventh inning three-run home run, his ninth of the season, off Brewers left-handed reliever Cesar Jimenez. It was his first career pinch-hit shot.

Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta (5-10) allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings while taking his second consecutive loss.

Soler’s three-run shot brought home Rizzo and second baseman Starlin Castro to temporarily open a five-run lead.

Brewers left fielder Khris Davis cut the margin to 9-5 with an eighth-inning solo homer.

Milwaukee claimed a short-lived 2-0 lead in the first.

Second baseman Scooter Gennett scored from third on a Hammel throwing error. Right fielder Domingo Santana drove in center fielder Logan Schafer with a two-out single to center.

In the second, Castro doubled to deep center with none out to drive home Rizzo and cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Cubs added two more runs for a 3-2 lead when as center fielder Dexter Fowler drove in shortstop Addison Russell and right fielder Chris Coghlan with two outs.

”After a very efficient first inning, in the second, (Peralta) walked three guys, and that was costly, part of the three-run inning,“ Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”Command was not great, and again, it was having trouble getting consistency with the sinker.

“That’s his pitch, it’s an important pitch for him.”

In the fifth, Milwaukee first baseman Adam Lind forged a 4-4 tie with his 20th home run of the season on a 1-1 pitch off Hammel with two outs.

With no outs in the bottom of the fifth, Rizzo doubled to the right field corner and advanced third baseman Kris Bryant to third in the process.

Castro’s sacrifice fly to left-center brought in Bryant for a 5-4 lead, and catcher Miguel Montero’s base hit to right drove in Rizzo to make it 6-4.

“They’re a good team that’s playing well, and we’re in a spot where you’ve got to be perfect to win these games,” Counsell said.

NOTES: Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he had a quick conversation with new GM David Stearns on Sunday, the first of many lengthy talks expected as Milwaukee seeks to rebuild. Stearns, 30, was introduced as the team’s ninth GM at a Monday press conference in Milwaukee. He previously served in the Houston Astros’ front office. ... Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun remained out of the lineup as he nurses a sore back. One report suggested he may seek offseason back surgery. ... Brewers RHP Tyler Cravy (0-7) will start Tuesday. He takes the place of RHP Jimmy Nelson, who was struck in the head by a liner last week against the Cardinals but did not sustain a concussion. Still, a neurologist recommended he be shut down for the rest of the season. ... Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (19-6) gets another shot at his 20th win Tuesday after getting a no-decision last Wednesday at Pittsburgh.