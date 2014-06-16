Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to continue their recent success against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, when the teams begin a four-game series at Chase Field. Arizona has won eight of its last 10 meetings with Milwaukee, including two of three last month. Paul Goldschmidt, who has homered in each of his last two games, is batting .411 with five blasts and 14 RBIs in 15 career games against the Brewers.

Arizona finally reached the 30-win mark with Sunday’s 6-3 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Milwaukee’s Carlos Gomez has reached base in 30 straight games while batting .350 with four homers and 18 RBIs during that stretch. Manager Ron Roenicke continues to be pleased by the play of Scooter Gennett, who has served as the team’s primary leadoff hitter over the past week.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (6-5, 2.90 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (1-9, 5.29)

Peralta held the New York Mets to one run over 6 1/3 innings on Wednesday to record his second straight win following a four-game losing streak. “Wily can be a guy that can reel off eight or 10 straight wins,” Roenicke told FSN Wisconsin. “He has that kind of dominating stuff.” The 25-year-old fell to 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks after allowing two runs on 11 hits over six frames in a 3-2 loss on May 7.

McCarthy leads the majors with nine losses, but he’s pitched better than his record indicates. The 30-year-old has walked three or fewer batters in 95 straight starts, and his groundball-to-flyball ratio of 1.31 ranks among the top 10 in the majors. McCarthy, who is facing Milwaukee for the first time since 2007 while pitching for Texas, has struck out 76 batters while issuing just 16 walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Brewers are 4-22 when trailing after seven innings.

2. Diamondbacks 2B Aaron Hill owns a .432 (32-for-74) career batting average against Milwaukee.

3. Milwaukee has outscored its opponents by a combined total of 76-51 in the first two innings.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4