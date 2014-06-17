Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks

Arizona slugger Paul Goldschmidt continues to mash the ball but the Diamondbacks are finding victories hard to come by as they enter Tuesday’s contest against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Arizona suffered a 9-3 loss to the Brewers in Monday’s opener of the three-game set, its sixth defeat in the last eight games. Goldschmidt isn’t at fault as he had two hits Monday to increase his hitting streak to 10 games, and he is batting .353 with five homers and 13 RBIs in June.

Brewers third baseman Aramis Ramirez is swinging a hot bat and delivered a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning Monday as Milwaukee scored six runs in its last two at-bats. It was the second three-hit outing for Ramirez during a six-game hitting streak in which he is 10-for-24 with a homer and four doubles. The Diamondbacks dropped 13 games below .500 by losing the opener of their nine-game homestand.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (7-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (3-6, 4.71)

Lohse has been terrific most of the season and is nearly halfway to his career-best win total of 16 set in 2012 with St. Louis. He received a no-decision in his last turn when he gave up one unearned run and four hits in eight innings against the New York Mets. Lohse is 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA in 12 career starts against Arizona.

Miley is 0-3 in a six-start stretch since defeating the Chicago White Sox on May 10. He wasn’t involved in the decision in his last outing when he gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings against the Houston Astros. Miley is 3-1 with a 5.70 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez, who has reached base in 30 consecutive games, sat out the opener with a sore hamstring.

2. Arizona INF Eric Chavez (5-for-14) and C Miguel Montero each has hit two homers against Lohse.

3. Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett has strung together two-hit outings in four consecutive games and five straight starts.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 3