Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks

The Milwaukee Brewers attempt to clinch a series win when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third contest of their four-game set Wednesday. Milwaukee used late-inning rallies to win the first two games of the series, scoring six runs over the final two frames in Monday’s 9-3 triumph before using a five-run uprising in the seventh en route to a 7-5 victory the following night. Jonathan Lucroy was the offensive star Tuesday as he registered his second career multi-homer performance, including his third major-league grand slam that erased a 4-3 deficit.

While Milwaukee has won seven of its last 10 games, Arizona has dropped seven of its last nine. The Diamondbacks are 0-2 on their nine-game homestand after snapping a four-game slide with a triumph at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Paul Goldschmidt had his hitting streak halted at 10 games as he went 0-for-2 with three walks Tuesday.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-4, 4.17 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (3-6, 4.71)

Garza managed to extend his unbeaten streak to five starts Friday as he escaped with a no-decision against Cincinnati after allowing five runs - one earned - in seven innings. The 30-year-old has yielded fewer than three runs once in his last nine outings and only three times in 14 turns this season. Garza improved to 4-1 in five career starts against Arizona on May 5, when he gave up three runs over six frames.

Miley is looking to snap his six-start winless streak after having this start pushed back a day. The 27-year-old is 0-3 since defeating the Chicago White Sox on May 10 for his only victory in his last 12 outings. Miley, who is 1-5 in eight turns at home this season, owns a 3-1 record in four career starts against the Brewers despite posting a 5.70 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett is 11-for-23 during his five-game hitting streak, recording at least two hits in each contest.

2. Diamondbacks OF Roger Kieschnick’s homer in the ninth inning Tuesday was his first in 99 major-league at-bats.

3. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez missed the first two games of the series with a sore hamstring.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 3