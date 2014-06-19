Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks attempt to salvage a split of the four-game series when they host the Milwaukee Brewers in the finale on Thursday afternoon. Arizona dropped the first two games of the set as Milwaukee scored 11 of its 16 total runs over the final three innings en route to victories. The late-inning heroics belonged to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday as Tony Campana delivered a two-out RBI single in the ninth for a 4-3 triumph after the club squandered an early three-run lead.

The victory was just the third in the last 10 contests for Arizona, which is 1-2 on its nine-game homestand. The Brewers fell for only the fourth time in 11 games despite erasing a 3-0 deficit on Khris Davis’ three-run homer in the fourth inning. Milwaukee is 8-6 during a stretch in which it plays 15 of 18 games on the road.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (4-4, 3.51 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (5-1, 3.21)

After scattering four hits over seven scoreless innings in a victory at Pittsburgh in his previous start, Gallardo settled for a no-decision against Cincinnati on Saturday despite allowing just one run and six hits in seven frames. The 28-year-old recorded eight strikeouts in each outing while issuing a total of three walks. Gallardo has dominated Arizona over his career, going 6-0 with a 1.93 ERA in nine starts.

Anderson is coming off his first major-league loss, a 4-3 road setback to the Los Angeles Dodgers in which he allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in five innings. The 26-year-old won each of his first five career starts, yielding fewer than three earned runs in four of those contests. Anderson, who has won all three of his home outings, never has faced the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona SS Chris Owings collected three hits Wednesday and is 7-for-12 over his last four games.

2. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez went 1-for-3 on Wednesday after missing the previous two contests with a sore hamstring to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

3. Diamondbacks OF Ender Inciarte (concussion) participated in a simulated game Wednesday and may be activated for Friday’s contest against San Francisco.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 4