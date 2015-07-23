Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks

Milwaukee’s Adam Lind is enjoying a nice bounce-back season and looks for another solid showing when the Brewers open a four-game road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Lind recorded four hits -including a homer - and four RBIs in Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to Cleveland, giving him 16 blasts and 54 RBIs this season after registering just six and 40 for Toronto last year.

The loss to the Indians snapped a four-game winning streak for the Brewers, who have performed better on the road (22-24) than at home (20-29). Milwaukee’s Gerardo Parra is 11-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak, and his name is picking up steam on the trade-rumor circuit. Arizona has dropped five of its last six games after falling to Miami 5-3 on Wednesday. David Peralta exited after being beaned in the head by Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, and his status for the series opener is not yet known.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Mike Fiers (5-7, 3.79 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (NR)

Fiers is 2-0 over his last five turns, allowing two or fewer runs in four of the outings. He defeated Pittsburgh in his last start, when he gave up one run and three hits over seven innings. Fiers is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in two career starts against Arizona.

Godley is being recalled from Double-A Mobile to start in place of the injured Chase Anderson (triceps). The 25-year-old was 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA in three turns for Mobile after going 8-3 with a 2.27 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) at Single-A Visalia. Godley was acquired in the offseason deal that sent Miguel Montero to the Chicago Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers RF Ryan Braun is 2-for-15 since the All-Star break.

2. Arizona C Welington Castillo (hamstring) could be limited to pinch-hitting duties for the second straight game.

3. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett recorded three hits on Wednesday and is 11-for-21 during his six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 5