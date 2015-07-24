Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks

All-Star center fielder A.J. Pollock has possessed a torrid bat in July and looks to continue the production when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers in Friday’s second contest of a four-game set. Pollock had three hits and two RBIs as Arizona recorded an 8-3 victory in the series opener and is batting .368 in 68 at-bats this month.

Pollock has nine multi-hit outings in July and has raised his average 13 points to .307. He fell a homer short of the cycle while helping Arizona win for only the second time in the last 10 games. Milwaukee is far removed from the playoff race and dealt veteran third baseman Aramis Ramirez to the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor-league right-hander Yhonathan Barrios prior to Thursday’s game. Ramirez, who previously announced he will retire after the season, was pleased with the move and told reporters: “I‘m in the pennant race, and that’s what counts.”

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (7-9, 4.29 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (1-2, 4.80)

Nelson won four of his last five starts after compiling only three victories in his first 14 outings. He struck out eight while defeating Pittsburgh in his last outing and gave up four runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Nelson received a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on May 29 when he allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Corbin is making his fourth start since returning from Tommy John elbow surgery. He has pitched five innings in each of the three previous starts and lost his last two outings. Corbin is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks OF David Peralta sat out Thursday, one night after getting struck in the head by Miami ace Jose Fernandez.

2. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun struck out three times in the opener before hitting a three-run homer in the ninth inning and is 3-for-19 since the All-Star break.

3. Arizona C Welington Castillo (hamstring) has missed two straight starts.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 4