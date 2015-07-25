Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks

Rookie Taylor Jungmann attempts to win his fourth consecutive start and fifth straight decision when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. Jungmann has allowed just three runs and 12 hits in 24 innings over his last three starts while emerging as a surprisingly good hurler for the Brewers.

Ryan Braun homered for the second straight game to help support Jimmy Nelson’s seven scoreless innings as Milwaukee posted a 2-1 victory on Friday to even the four-game series at one win apiece. The Brewers are 5-2 since the All-Star break and have allowed just nine runs in the five victories. Arizona has lost nine of its last 11 games and scored three or fewer runs eight times during that stretch. All-Star Paul Goldschmidt leads the National League with a .345 average but is in the midst of a power drought during which he has just one homer over his last 24 games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (5-1, 2.04 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (7-5, 4.83)

Jungmann has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his eight major-league outings. He defeated Pittsburgh in his last start, when he gave up one run and five hits in seven innings. Jungmann is limiting opposing batters to a .211 average and has a 1.02 WHIP in 53 frames.

De La Rosa ended a two-start slide by defeating Miami in his last turn. He gave up one run and five hits in seven innings against the Marlins after working fewer than six frames in each of his previous three outings. De La Rosa allowed four runs and six hits in five innings while receiving a no-decision on May 29 in his lone career start against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks OF Ender Inciarte recorded three hits on Friday and is 11-for-26 over his last six contests.

2. Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy went 3-for-4 on Friday and is 6-for-12 over the past three games.

3. Arizona C Welington Castillo (hamstring) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday after missing three straight starts.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 3