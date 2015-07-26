Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt remains mired in a power outage but leads the National League in batting average and RBIs entering Sunday’s series finale against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. The All-Star first baseman has 21 homers despite going deep once in the last 25 games and is batting .345 with 74 RBIs.

The Diamondbacks won two of the first three games of the series, including a 2-0 victory on Saturday behind eight shutout innings from Rubby De La Rosa. Arizona won only three of its last 12 games and has scored three or fewer runs nine times during the stretch. Milwaukee right fielder Ryan Braun homered in each of the first two games of the series and 14 of his 18 homers have come on the road. The Brewers had only six hits Saturday while going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (5-10, 5.23 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (6-6, 4.87)

Garza returned from a stint on the disabled list because of shoulder issues to defeat Cleveland on Tuesday and end a five-start winless streak. He allowed six hits in six shutout innings after being touched up for 24 runs (21 earned) and 41 hits in his previous 24 innings. Garza is 5-1 with a 2.45 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against Arizona, including a victory May 31 when he gave up three hits over five scoreless innings.

Hellickson is 2-3 over his last six starts despite allowing two runs or fewer in five of them. He lost to Miami in his last turn when he gave up two runs and five hits over seven innings. Hellickson is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Brewers and received the victory May 30 when he allowed two runs and five hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 3B Hernan Perez is 3-for-10 in three starts since veteran Aramis Ramirez was dealt to Pittsburgh.

2. Arizona C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (neck) will likely return from the disabled list Monday.

3. Milwaukee 1B Adam Lind (back) departed Saturday’s game in the second inning and will miss the series finale.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 3