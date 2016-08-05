Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to end a disappointing run of pitching performances when they host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday for the opener of a three-game set. The last-place Diamondbacks have given up 46 runs during a four-game losing streak and their opponents recorded nine tallies per contest over the last seven.

Arizona, which dropped three of four at Milwaukee from July 25-28, is 29th in the majors in ERA (5.07) while standing in the middle of the pack in the National League in runs scored. Diamondbacks rookie Braden Shipley attempts to end the team’s rough pitching streak while Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson goes for his second victory over Arizona in two weeks after giving up two runs over five innings on July 25. Milwaukee lost two of three in its most recent series against San Diego, but is 7-3 over its last 10 games. Ryan Braun has homered in back-to-back games for the Brewers, going 3-for-8 with three RBIs.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (6-10, 5.13 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Braden Shipley (1-1, 4.76)

Anderson allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last five starts and won the last two, including Saturday versus Pittsburgh when he gave up one unearned run over five innings. The Texas native has not given up a homer in three consecutive starts after yielding 18 in his first 17 outings. Paul Goldschmidt is 2-for-3 and Jean Segura is 4-for-9 versus Anderson, who 1-6 on the road this season.

Shipley rebounded from a rough career debut against Milwaukee to limit the Los Angeles Dodgers to five hits over six scoreless innings Saturday. The 24-year-old Oregon native permitted six runs, eight hits (three homers) and four walks across 5 1/3 innings versus the Brewers and Anderson on July 25. Shipley, the 15th overall pick in the 2013 draft, went 8-5 with a 3.70 ERA in 19 starts at Triple-A Reno.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Brewers are the third-worst road team in the majors (18-33) and the Diamondbacks have struggled mightily at home (17-38).

2. Arizona OF Yasmany Tomas has homered in back-to-back games and is 16-for-39 while hitting safely in his last 10 starts.

3. Milwaukee’s highly regarded SS prospect Orlando Arcia went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts in his first two major league games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 3