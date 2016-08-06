Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to post back-to-back victories for the first time since mid-July when they host the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Arizona, which hasn't won consecutive games since July 16 and 17 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, halted its four-game losing streak with a 3-2 triumph in 11 innings on Friday.

Yasmany Tomas homered twice for the second time in nine contests while Welington Castillo drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the 11th to plate Paul Goldschmidt with the winning run as the Diamondbacks won for just the fourth time in 16 games. After ending July with a four-game winning streak, Milwaukee has struggled in the early stages of August, losing three of the first four contests of its six-game road trip. The Brewers have not won a road series since before the All-Star break, losing two of three at Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and San Diego. Keon Broxton belted a solo homer as a pinch hitter Friday, and he has gone deep in three of his 15 hits in 2016.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (2-4, 5.32 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (4-10, 5.30)

Garza halted his five-start winless streak Sunday, limiting Pittsburgh to two runs - one earned - and four hits over five innings for his first win in five decisions. The 32-year-old Californian has worked more than 5 2/3 innings just three times in nine outings this season and once in his last six turns. Garza is 5-2 with a 2.88 ERA in nine career games (eight starts) against Arizona, including a no-decision on July 26 in which he gave up three runs and five hits in six frames.

Corbin fell to 0-4 over his last seven starts when he yielded six runs - three earned - on eight hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings of a loss to the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Sunday. The 27-year-old New Yorker hasn't won since holding the Blue Jays to two runs over 6 1/3 frames in Toronto on June 21 - the last time he gave up fewer than four runs. Corbin's career record against the Brewers remained at 2-2 as he escaped with a no-decision in Milwaukee on July 26 after yielding four runs on six hits and three walks in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers SS Orlando Arcia notched his first hit in 11 major-league at-bats Friday, an RBI single in the fourth inning to forge a 1-1 tie.

2. Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) may return from the disabled list to start against the Mets in New York on Tuesday.

3. Milwaukee SS/3B Jonathan Villar has gone 6-for-11 over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 3