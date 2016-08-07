Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks seek their first series win since mid-July when they host the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday for the finale of their three-game set. The Diamondbacks have lost five straight series since taking two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers at home right after the All-Star break and failed in their first attempt at winning this set as they were pounded 15-6 on Saturday after capturing the opener.

Welington Castillo belted a two-run homer a day after driving in the winning run with a bases-loaded walk, giving him 10 RBIs in his last 11 games. Milwaukee used a 19-hit attack on Saturday to improve to 2-3 on its six-game road trip. Ryan Braun tied the franchise record with seven RBIs as he belted a pair of three-run homers while adding a sacrifice fly, giving him four blasts and 10 RBIs in his last four contests. Jonathan Villar has been on fire of late, going 10-for-17 over his last four games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (6-10, 3.74 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (4-7, 4.75)

Nelson lost his third consecutive start Monday, falling at San Diego after surrendering six runs on eight hits and four walks in four innings. The 27-year-old Oregon native has failed to work more than five frames during his slide and yielded a total of 18 runs in 13 2/3 innings, although eight were unearned. Six of those unearned runs came against Arizona on July 27, when he gave up eight overall in 4 2/3 frames to fall to 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA in three career starts versus the Diamondbacks.

Bradley has also had trouble recording wins of late, dropping four of his last five decisions - including a setback against Washington on Monday in which he was tagged for eight runs - seven earned - and 12 hits in a season-low 3 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old from Oklahoma pitched well over his previous eight turns, however, allowing three runs or fewer on seven occasions - and one run in four of those outings. Bradley was impressive in his first matchup against Nelson - and first career start versus Milwaukee, giving up just one run and four hits over seven frames in their meeting last month.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers CF Keon Broxton is 6-for-6 with a homer and three RBIs over the first two games of the series.

2. Arizona OF A.J. Pollock, who has missed the entire season with a fractured right elbow, will join Class-A Visalia on Monday to continue his rehab assignment as he hopes to make an appearance with the Diamondbacks in 2016.

3. Milwaukee released RHP Ariel Pena, who appeared in one game in April and was the last remaining piece from the trade that sent Zack Greinke to the Los Angeles Angels in 2012, from the organization.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 3