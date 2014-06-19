Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 3: Tony Campana delivered an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning as host Arizona posted just its third win in 10 games.

Martin Prado stroked a one-out double off Brandon Kintzler (1-3) and moved to third on David Peralta’s groundout. Campana grounded a 1-0 offering past diving second baseman Rickie Weeks to plate Prado with the winning run.

Chris Owings went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Paul Goldschmidt also drove in a run for the Diamondbacks, who improved to 1-2 on their nine-game homestand. Brad Ziegler (3-1) struck out three in 1 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the win.

Khris Davis was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer for the Brewers, who suffered their fourth loss in 11 contests. Jonathan Lucroy had a hit and two walks in four trips to the plate while lifting his average to .341.

Arizona grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Owings’ RBI single and a run-scoring groundout by Aaron Hill and added a run in third as Owings led off with a triple and scored on a base hit by Goldschmidt. Milwaukee pulled even in the fourth with one swing of the bat as Lucroy and Carlos Gomez began the frame with singles and scored on Davis’ 12th homer two batters later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gomez returned to Milwaukee’s lineup after missing two games with a sore hamstring and went 1-for-3 with a run scored. ... Brewers RHP Matt Garza allowed three runs - two earned - and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings as he ran his unbeaten streak to six starts. ... Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley, who gave up three runs in 7 2/3 innings, is winless in his last seven outings and has posted just one victory in his last 13 turns.