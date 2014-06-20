Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 1: Yovani Gallardo continued his domination of Arizona with seven innings of one-run ball as visiting Milwaukee won three of four in the series.

Aramis Ramirez and Lyle Overbay each had two hits and a run-scoring single and Elian Herrera and Carlos Gomez added RBI hits to lift the Brewers to their major league-best 24th road win. Gallardo (5-4) improved to 7-0 lifetime against the Diamondbacks by scattering five hits and Francisco Rodriguez recorded his 23rd save.

David Peralta and Cody Ross had two hits apiece for Arizona, which tumbled to its seventh defeat in nine games. Rookie Chase Anderson (5-2) gave up three runs - two earned - in six innings to lose his second straight following a five-start winning streak to open his major-league career.

Ramirez ignited a two-run rally in the fifth with a leadoff double - Milwaukee’s first hit - and came home on Overbay’s grounder up the middle, which turned into a double when the Diamondbacks failed to cover second base. The Brewers capitalized on the mental mistake when Herrera blooped a single to center to plate Overbay for a 2-0 edge.

Arizona got a run back in the bottom of the inning on singles by Peralta and Ross followed by Didi Gregorius’ groundout, but Anderson’s throwing error on Jean Segura’s infield hit in the sixth paved the way for Ramirez’s two-out RBI single and a 3-1 lead. Milwaukee added insurance in the eighth when Scooter Gennett doubled and scored on Gomez’s two-out single, extending his hitting streak to 15 games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gomez not only has put together a career-best hitting streak but he has also reached base in 32 consecutive contests, tying Robin Yount for the sixth-longest run in team history. ... Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his streak of reaching base to 13 games following a sixth-inning single. ... Milwaukee continues its road trip when it opens a three-game set in Colorado on Friday while Arizona welcomes National League West rival San Francisco for three games.