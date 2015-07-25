Brewers 2, Diamondbacks 1

PHOENIX -- Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun homered and right-hander Jimmy Nelson pitched seven scoreless innings in the Brewers’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday.

Braun homered to lead off the sixth inning off left-hander Patrick Corbin as Nelson (8-9) won the fifth time in his last six starts.

Nelson gave up five hits and struck out five while walking three as Milwaukee (43-54) won for the fifth time in seven games.

Brewers pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra singled in the ninth inning, moved up on a sacrifice and a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead.

Right-hander Francisco Rodriguez gave up a triple to second baseman Chris Owings and a one-out sacrifice fly in the ninth inning before recording his 22nd save

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy had three of the Brewers’ six hits. Hernan Perez, making his second straight start at third base after the trade of Aramiz Ramirez, doubled.

Left fielder Ender Inciarte had three hits for the Diamondbacks (44-51), who have lost nine of their last 11.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt had a single and two walks, one intentional. Goldschmidt leads the majors with 77 walks and 21 intentional walks.

Corbin (1-2) gave up four hits and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in seven innings. He walked one and hit a batter.

Braun hit the first pitch he saw leading off the sixth inning for a home run to break a scoreless tie. It was his 18th homer of the season and second in as many days, after a three-run homer in the ninth inning broke Arizona’s shutout in an 8-3 loss Thursday.

Nelson pitched out jams in the first and third innings to keep Arizona from scoring. He struck out left fielder David Peralta and Owings with runners on second and third in the first.

After two singles and a double steal, Nelson intentionally walked Goldschmidt to load the bases before Peralta hit into a home-to-first double play in the third.

NOTES: Brewers LF Gerardo Parra was held out of the starting lineup Friday, when the Brewers faced LHP Patrick Corbin. Parra was struck in the left kneecap by a pitch in the sixth inning Thursday but remained in the game, and Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Parra is fine and will start Saturday. ... Arizona C Welington Castillo was held out of his third straight start because of hamstring soreness but is expected to return Saturday to catch RHP Rubby De La Rosa, manager Chip Hale said. ... Milwaukee RHP Wily Peralta threw a bullpen session here Friday afternoon and is not expected to make another rehab assignment, manager Craig Counsell said, although no final decision has been made. Peralta, 1-5 with a 4.00 ERA in nine starts, has been on the disabled list since May 15 with a strained oblique. ... The Brewers were 17-8 on the road, the second-best in the major leagues behind the Angels (18-6) before Friday games.