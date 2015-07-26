Diamondbacks 2, Brewers 0

PHOENIX -- Arizona right-hander Rubby De La Rosa threw eight scoreless innings and the Diamondbacks scored all of the runs he needed in the first inning in a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field on Saturday.

De La Rosa (8-5) gave up four hits, walked two and struck six, giving up only one hit after the third inning. His 100th pitch was timed at 97 mph.

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt doubled in a run off right-hander Taylor Jungmann with one out in the first inning, and third baseman Jake Lamb singled in Goldschmidt with two outs.

Goldschmidt leads the majors with 74 RBIs.

Brad Ziegler gave up two two-out singles and walked pinch hitter Khris Davis in the ninth inning before striking out left fielder Gerardo Parra for his 16th save as the Diamondbacks (45-51) won for the third time in 12 games.

Rookie Jungmann (5-2) gave up four hits and two runs in six innings while striking out seven and walking four. He threw a career-high 107 pitches in his ninth major-league start.

Milwaukee (43-55) got only three runners as far as third base while losing for the third time in their last four games.

Lamb had two hits -- the only player on either side with more than one.

De La Rosa pitched before a festive crowd of 34,957. Randy Johnson bobbleheads were distributed before the game, and Johnson’s career highlights were shown on the center field video board between innings. Johnson will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Left fielder Ender Inciarte doubled to lead off Arizona’s two-run first inning before being picked off second base. Pollock walked and scored when Goldschmidt doubled off the base of the right-field fence.

After catcher Welington Castillo was hit by a pitch with two outs, third baseman Jake Lamb singled in Goldschmidt for a 2-0 lead.

Milwaukee had runners on second base in each of the first two innings but did not score against De La Rosa. Jungmann and Parra singled to open the third before De La Rosa got catcher Jonathan Lucroy to hit into a double play.

NOTES: Brewers RHP Wily Peralta will be activated from the disabled list for a Tuesday start in San Francisco, manager Craig Counsell said. With RHP Kyle Lohse scheduled to start Monday, the Brewers will go with a six-man rotation for the immediate future, Counsell said. Peralta, 1-5 with a 4.00 ERA, has been on the disabled list since May 15 because of a strained oblique muscle. ... Arizona C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (neck) has played two games in the rookie Arizona League and, barring any setbacks, will be activated Monday, the first day he is eligible to return from the disabled list, manager Chip Hale said. Arizona is likely to carry three catchers, Hale added. ... Arizona C Welington Castillo returned to the starting lineup after missing the last three starts because of hamstring soreness.