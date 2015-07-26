Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0

PHOENIX -- Arizona right-hander Jeremy Hellickson pitched six scoreless innings and pinch hitter Chris Owings hit a two-run double in the Diamondbacks’ 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at Chase Field.

Hellickson (7-6) gave up four hits and struck out six while dropping his ERA to 4.60, the lowest it has been since April 19. He walked three.

Owings hit for Hellickson in the bottom of the sixth inning and doubled inside the bag at third off right-hander Matt Garza (5-11) for a 3-0 lead.

Third baseman Jake Lamb doubled to open the sixth inning, and shortstop Nick Ahmed walked with one out before Garza recorded a strikeout, bringing up Owings. Lamb also tripled home the Diamondbacks’ first run in the fourth inning.

Lamb and left fielder Ender Inciarte had two hits for the Diamondbacks (46-51), who took three of four games in the series.

Left fielder Gerardo Parra extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single as the Brewers (43-56) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Right-hander Brad Ziegler recorded his 17th save for Arizona, which recorded a second consecutive shutout for the first time since 2011 against the Washington Nationals.

The Brewers were blanked back-to-back for the first time this season after scoring 31 runs in their five games following the All-Star break.

The Brewers had two runners on base in four of the first five innings against Hellickson but could not score.

Garza and Parra singled to put runners on the corners to open the third inning, but first baseman Jonathan Lucroy was retired on a short fly out and Garza was thrown out at home on a grounder to third base. Milwaukee did not get another runner to third base.

Hellickson has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his past seven starts.

Garza gave up seven hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Garza intentionally walked Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt with two outs and a runner on second base in the fifth inning, then got center fielder A.J. Pollock on a fly to right field to keep the score 1-0.

Goldschmidt has a major league-high 22 intentional walks, and Diamondbacks hitters are 0-for-19 with three walks following.

NOTES: Milwaukee SS Jean Segura was a late scratch from the starting lineup because of a sore throat, manager Craig Counsell said. INF Hector Gomez took his place and went 0-for-4. ... Arizona C Welington Castillo was held out of the lineup after being struck in the left elbow by a pitch Saturday. Castillo is expected to be available Monday, manager Chip Hale said. ... 1B Paul Goldschmidt is likely to be the designated hitter in one of the Diamondbacks’ three games in Seattle from Monday through Wednesday, Hale said. Goldschmidt leads the NL in plate appearances. ... Milwaukee 1B Adam Lind did not play Sunday after being forced to leave Saturday’s game with back soreness in the second inning. Jonathan Lucroy made his third start of the season at first base.