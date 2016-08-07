Braun collects two HRs, seven RBIs in Brewers' win

PHOENIX -- Milwaukee left fielder Ryan Braun hit two homers and tied a franchise record with seven RBIs and Keon Broxton had five hits in the Brewers' 15-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday.

Braun hit three-run homers in the sixth and seventh innings to give the Brewers a 9-0 lead. He had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a single in a six-run ninth.

Broxton had four singles and a double and had two RBIs, and Jonathan Villar had four hits and two RBIs for the Brewers (49-59), who have won six of nine.

Orlando Arcia and Hernan Perez had two hits apiece for the Brewers, who had season highs in runs and hits (19). Arcia scored four runs.

Braun, who has 18 homers and 56 RBIs, also had seven RBIs on April 8, 2014, at Philadelphia.

Milwaukee right-hander Matt Garza (3-4) gave up three runs (two earned) and won his second straight start while pitching into the seventh inning for the first time this season.

Garza gave up three hits, struck out three and walked three in 6 1/3 innings.

Welington Castillo hit a two-run homer to end Garza's shutout in the seventh inning, and Jean Segura hit a two-run homer later in the inning off reliever Jhan Marinez to make it 9-4.

Yasmany Tomas singled and has hit safely in his last 12 starts for the Diamondbacks (44-66), who have lost five of six and are 18-39 at home.

Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin (4-11) gave up four runs and eight hits in five-plus innings. Corbin is 0-8 with a 6.93 ERA in 11 home starts.

Villar singled to open the game before Arcia walked. The two moved up on a wild pitch and scored on successive sacrifice flies by Braun and Perez for a 2-0 Milwaukee lead.

Milwaukee has runners on third base with two outs in each of the next three innings but could not score against Corbin, who left nine runners on base through the fifth inning.

Arizona had only one hit through five innings, a leadoff single by Jake Lamb in the second inning, and did not get a runner to second base.

Villar doubled and Arcia beat out a bunt past the mound to open the sixth inning and knock out Corbin, and Braun hit reliever Evan Marshall's third pitch for a three-run homer and a 5-0 lead.

Perez doubled and scored on Broxton's two-run single to make it 6-0.

NOTES: Arizona distributed bobblehead figures of RHP Zack Greinke to fans at Chase Field on Saturday. Greinke (oblique) is listed as the probable starter for Tuesday's game at the New York Mets. He has not pitched since June 28. ... Milwaukee CF Keon Broxton, who started Saturday, has played in 11 straight games since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 26. He had two homers in that stretch, including a 443-footer as a pinch-hitter Friday. "Since we bought him back, the quality of at-bats have gone way up," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt was hitting .430 against the Brewers entering the game, the best average against them among active players with at least 75 plate appearances. ... Arizona OF Socrates Brito (fractured toe) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Reno, where he had played four games on a rehab assignment.