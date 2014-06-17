Brewers ride late surge to rout of D-backs

PHOENIX -- A late surge by the Milwaukee Brewers was no surprise Monday night.

Maintaining their No. 2 ranking in the National League in slugging percentage by scoring three runs in the eighth inning and three more in the ninth, the Brewers blew open their 9-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Milwaukee collected five extra-base hits, three in the final two innings.

“We swung the bat well throughout the game,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said.

The production showed itself just when the Brewers needed it. Third baseman Aramis Ramirez hit a two-out, two-run double to break a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning, and right fielder Ryan Braun added a two-run triple in the ninth.

Braun and catcher Jonathan Lucroy walked with two outs in the eighth against right-hander Will Harris (0-2) before Ramirez grounded a 3-2 pitch inside the bag at third to break the tie.

Left fielder Khris Davis followed with a single off shortstop Chris Owings’ glove to make it 6-3 and propel Wily Peralta (7-5) to his third straight victory. Davis had two hits and two RBIs.

Second baseman Scooter Gennett singled home a run and Braun followed with his triple in the ninth, all after Arizona manager Kirk Gibson was ejected for arguing a stolen-base call at third base that would have ended the inning with the score 6-3.

Replays seemed to indicate that Brewers center fielder Elian Herrera beat the throw, but his front foot moved off the bag as the tag was applied. After the review was upheld, Gibson ran across the field to first base umpire and crew chief Ted Barrett and argued. He was thrown out almost immediately.

”The intention of the replay rule is outstanding,“ Gibson said. ”It’s been great. I think as we go along, we are learning things about it. I don’t know who was there in New York, but it was clear and convincing on our scoreboard that his foot came off and his back foot was not on there, and they had the tag on his helmet.

“It’s something that needs to be talked about, because that is something that should not be missed, in my opinion. They do an outstanding job. Every one of those umpires do a hell of a job. I went out there because I‘m hoping because of that, we can get plays like that correct.”

Gennett hit his fourth home run for the National League Central-leading Brewers, who earned their fourth win in six games. Ramirez had three hits, and Gennett, Braun, Davis and Herrera added two apiece.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt had two singles to extend his hitting streak to 10 games for Arizona, which lost for the fifth time in six games.

Owings, center fielder David Peralta and left fielder Roger Kieschnick each had two hits and scored a run for the Diamondbacks, and right-hander Brandon McCarthy hit a two-run single to cap a three-run third for a 3-2 lead.

McCarthy gave up seven hits and three runs while throwing 88 pitches in seven innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Wily Peralta gave up nine hits and three runs while striking out six in seven innings. He didn’t issue a walk, though he did hit a batter.

“In that second inning, I was missing pitches, missing location,” Peralta said. “After that, I just got into a rhythm.”

Gennett’s leadoff homer in the third inning tied the game at 3.

As usual, Arizona fans booed Braun every time he was announced. Braun was 9-for-18 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs when Milwaukee beat Arizona in five games in the 2011 NL Division Series. He reportedly failed a drug test after the first game of that series.

NOTES: Arizona RHP Bronson Arroyo (7-4) was placed on the disabled list for the first time in his 15-year career Monday with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament. Arroyo, who went five innings in a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, has made 336 consecutive starts, not missing a turn since rejoining the Boston rotation on May 15, 2004. He plans to stay away from throwing for 10 days before starting a throwing program with a goal of returning after the All-Star break. ... OF Roger Kieschnick was recalled from Triple-A Reno to replace Arroyo on the 25-man roster. The D-backs have not announced who will pitch on Arroyo’s next turn Thursday. ... Brewers CF Carlos Gomez, who did not play Monday, has reached base in 30 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors. The streak is the eighth longest in franchise history. OF Scott Podsednik reached base in 47 straight from May 27-June 20, 2003. ... D-backs general manager Kevin Towers, who was Tony Gwynn’s general manager in San Diego: “It’s like losing a family. For San Diego, it’s losing an icon.”