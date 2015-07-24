D-backs’ Godley shines in debut win over Brewers

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired right-hander Zack Godley last winter because they believed he had the stuff to be a starter. Based on first impressions, they were more than right.

Godley gave up four hits in six scoreless innings in his major league debut Thursday during an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, striking out seven without issuing a walk. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Godley is first player in the modern era (since 1900) to hit those levels in his first major league game.

“Tony La Russa gave me a little bit of advice when I came in to set up my locker,” Godley said, referring to the Diamondbacks’ chief baseball officer. “He said you know you are going to have nerves. Everyone does. It’s just being able to take a deep breath and settle in and throw strikes.”

Godley threw 88 pitches, 66 strikes, and started an unusual 1-6-2 double play with runners on first and third and no outs in the third inning, the only time he was in much trouble. He reached one three-ball count.

“Obviously, he has really good stuff,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That’s one thing the (plate) umpire Brian O‘Nora said. That showed. I love the intensity. Didn’t seem to be bothered by anything. The play that turned the game in his favor was that double play.”

Right-hander Yasmany Tomas had two hits, including his sixth homer, and center fielder A.J. Pollock had three hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks (44-50), who won for just the second time in nine games.

Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning gave him a major-league-leading 73 RBIs, and left fielder Ender Inciarte had two hits and an RBI.

Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning off right-hander Dominic Leone after singles by left fielder Gerardo Parra and catcher Jonathan Lucroy. Parra is hitting .419 in July.

Godley, 25, was a starter at the University of Tennessee, but he was moved to the bullpen after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 10th round of the 2013 draft. He made 12 starts at Class A Visalia and three at Double-A Mobile this season before he was added to the major league roster Thursday.

“I’ve enjoyed starting,” said Godley, who tied Max Scherzer’s franchise record with seven strikeouts in his first outing. “I like it. I‘m happy that they have given me the opportunity.”

Godley, who threw 80 pitches in his last minor league start, was removed after striking out Braun on a 12-pitch at-bat to end the sixth inning.

“It is (tough facing someone you don’t know a lot about),” Lucroy said. “You don’t know what he looks like. You don’t know what he does, and the minor league numbers are so much different. He had good stuff, real-late moving stuff.”

Right-hander Mike Fiers struck out 10 and gave up eight hits and five runs (four earned) in five innings for the Brewers (42-54), who won four of their previous five games.

“I thought Mike had good stuff,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “I just thought that the situations where he had to make pitches he wasn’t able to.”

Tomas singled to open a three-run fourth that gave Arizona a 4-0 lead, and catcher Oscar Hernandez and left fielder Ender Inciarte had RBI singles in the inning.

NOTES: Brewers INF Hernan Perez went 1-for-3 while making his sixth start of the season at third base after 3B Aramis Ramirez was traded to Pittsburgh for minor league RHP Yhonathan Barrios, 22. Barrios was 1-3 with 11 saves and a 2.68 ERA in 24 appearances at Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis this season. He will report to Double-A Biloxi. RHP David Goforth was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take Ramirez’s sport on the roster, and he allowed two runs in one inning Thursday. ... Arizona LF David Peralta sat out Thursday after being hit in the head by a fastball from Miami RHP Jose Fernandez on Wednesday, but Arizona manager Chip Hale said Peralta passed the concussion protocol and was available. Peralta played in 41 consecutive games before Thursday. ... Diamondbacks C Welington Castillo (hamstring) missed his second start in a row, although he was available off the bench, according to Hale.