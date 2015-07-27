D-backs blank Brewers for second day in a row

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Jeremy Hellickson did not know what to call “that guy,” and he certainly did not want to be him.

“You never want to be that guy ... I really don’t know the word for it, but you really don’t be the guy” that ends a string of good starts, Hellickson said.

Hellickson threw six scoreless innings Sunday in the Diamondbacks’ 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, extending a strong run. Arizona starters have given up one run and 16 hits with 29 strikeouts in the past four outings, producing an 0.33 ERA.

“He was throwing the breaking ball where he wanted to, threw the fastball by people,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “This is the guy we’re starting to see, the guy he was before the injury (bone chips in 2014).”

Hellickson (7-6) struck out six, walked three and allowed four hits. He has gone at least six innings 11 times this season, and 10 have been quality starts. He lowered his ERA to 4.60, the lowest it has been since April 19.

“He’s able to throw pitches that aren’t predictable,” Hale said.

Third baseman Jake Lamb doubled and tripled, driving in one run and scoring another for the Diamondbacks (46-51), who took three of four games in the series.

Pinch hitter Chris Owings hit a two-run double off right-hander Matt Garza (5-11) with two outs in the sixth inning after Lamb doubled and Nick Ahmed walked.

Lamb and left fielder Ender Inciarte had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who begin a stretch of six consecutive interleague games on Seattle on Monday.

Left fielder Gerardo Parra extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single as the Brewers (43-56) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Right-hander Brad Ziegler recorded his 17th save for Arizona, which recorded a second consecutive shutout for the first time since 2011 against the Washington Nationals.

The Brewers were blanked back-to-back for the first time this season after scoring 31 runs in their five games following the All-Star break.

“We’re in a little bit of a drought here, but I‘m confident we’ll score runs,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

The Brewers had two runners on base in four of the first five innings against Hellickson but could not score.

Garza and Parra singled to put runners on the corners to open the third inning, but first baseman Jonathan Lucroy was retired on a short flyout and Garza was thrown out at home on a grounder to third base. Milwaukee did not get another runner to third base.

“We had a good opportunity in the third inning, but we just haven’t been able to keep the line moving the last couple of days,” Counsell said.

Hellickson has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his past seven starts.

Garza gave up seven hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Garza intentionally walked Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt with two outs and a runner on second base in the fifth inning, then got center fielder A.J. Pollock on a fly to right field to keep the score 1-0.

“I don’t like it, but it’s not my ballgame,” Garza said of the walk. “I’d rather face a guy. I’ve got him out two times today, so I thought I had good odds. But they didn’t think I did. Obviously when your manager comes out there and wants you to do something, they’re pretty (ticked) off, so you just go with it. Swallow your pride and make your pitches after that.”

Goldschmidt has a major-league-high 22 intentional walks, and Diamondbacks hitters are 0-for-19 with three walks following. The Brewers have intentionally walked Goldschmidt six times in the teams’ past five meetings.

NOTES: Milwaukee SS Jean Segura was a late scratch from the starting lineup because of a sore throat, manager Craig Counsell said. INF Hector Gomez took his place and went 0-for-4. ... Arizona C Welington Castillo was held out of the lineup after being struck in the left elbow by a pitch Saturday. Castillo is expected to be available Monday, manager Chip Hale said. ... 1B Paul Goldschmidt is likely to be the designated hitter in one of the Diamondbacks’ three games in Seattle from Monday through Wednesday, Hale said. Goldschmidt leads the NL with 430 plate appearances. ... Milwaukee 1B Adam Lind did not play Sunday after being forced to leave Saturday’s game with back soreness in the second inning. Jonathan Lucroy, normally a catcher, started at first base for the third time this year.