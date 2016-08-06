Diamondbacks prevail in 11 on walk-off walk

PHOENIX -- Welington Castillo drove a pitch to the gap in right-center field in his only other career walkoff plate appearance, two years ago at Wrigley Field. This time, walkoff summed it up nicely.

Castillo walked with the bases loaded and one out in the last of the 11th inning to force in the winning run and Yasmany Tomas had two homers in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at Chase Field.

Castillo took a 3-1 pitch that appeared to be over the plate but deemed low, and Paul Goldschmidt scored the winning run.

"At that point, you are obviously looking to get the ball up in the zone to drive it somewhere in the outfield," Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

"Right out of his hand it was low. Tough pitch. I'm glad he didn't swing at it, period, because it might have been a double-play ball. That was the zone all night. A little below the knees, he wasn't calling it."

Goldschmidt singled to right field off right-hander Blaine Boyer (1-2) to open the 11th inning and Jake Lamb singled to center. Tomas struck out before Peralta reached on a fielding error by shortstop Orlando Arcia to load the bases.

Castillo fouled off the first pitch, a slider, and took four straight balls as the D-backs (44-65) broke a four-game losing streak.

"I thought it had plate and I didn't think it was low," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

Arizona left-hander Adam Loewen (1-0) had two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 11th inning for his first victory since Sept. 29, 2015 with Philadelphia. He was making his fourth appearance for Arizona.

Tomas homered in the second and fourth innings to give Arizona took a 2-1 lead, the first on a changeup and the second on a fastball by former teammate Chase Anderson.

Tomas has a major league-high six multiple-homer games this season. Baltimore's Mark Trumbo leads the American League with five.

"I'm working really hard to have good pitch selection," Tomas said through interpreter Ariel Prieto.

Tomas 8-for-21 with four homers and 10 RBIs in five games against Milwaukee this season. He had two two-homer games against them.

Keon Broxton's pinch-hit homer leading off the seventh inning tied the game at 2 for the Brewers (48-59), who had won five of seven.

Brewers third baseman Jonathan Villar reached base four times, on a double, a single and two walks. He also stole his major league-leading 41st base.

Milwaukee right-hander Chase Anderson gave up two runs on Tomas homers and four hits in six innings. Anderson, a former Diamondback, struck out five and walked two.

"It sucks to be on this end of it, because our guys pitched well," Anderson said.

Arizona rookie right-hander Braden Shipley gave up two runs on four hits in six-plus innings in his third major league start, his first at home.

He was removed after giving Broxton's home run. Shipley walked six and struck out two, and left five runners in scoring position.

After Tomas' first homer, Milwaukee scored in the fourth inning to tie it at 1 when Hernan Perez singled, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Arcia's two-out single, his first major league hit.

Arcia ended up at third on the play when Arizona second baseman Jean Segura, recognizing the significance, threw the ball into the Brewers dugout before timeout was called. He did not score.

NOTES: Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) is scheduled to start at the New York Mets on Tuesday if he recovers well from his rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, manager Chip Hale said. Greinke has been on the disabled list since suffering his injury while warming up before the third inning of a June 28 start against Philadelphia. ... Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock (fractured elbow) played in a rookie Arizona League game Friday, his first rehab game since suffering his injury three days before the start of the regular season. Pollock could be activated before Sept. 1, Hale said. ... Milwaukee 3B Will Middlebrooks (right leg) took early batting practice for the first time Friday. He has been out since July 25 and is not expected to return when eligible Tuesday. ... Brewers rookie SS Orlando Arcia made his third straight start since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.