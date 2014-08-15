Preview: Brewers at Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers took two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers at home in a battle of division leaders last weekend. The Dodgers will attempt to repay the favor when they host the Brewers in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. Los Angeles owns a 5 1/2-game lead over San Francisco in the National League West, while Milwaukee is two games ahead of St. Louis in the tight Central Division.

The Dodgers have had their issues with NL Central teams since the All-Star break, dropping two of three to Pittsburgh, St. Louis, the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee. Los Angeles was outscored 13-4 in the first two games of the series at the Brewers last weekend before breaking though in Sunday’s finale behind a dominating performance by Clayton Kershaw. The Dodgers are the best road team in the majors at 40-26 but have lost three of their last four at home as they kick off a nine-game homestand.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (2-3, 4.00 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (12-8, 2.84)

Nelson had the misfortune of going up against Kershaw on Sunday and absorbed the loss despite allowing just two runs in six innings. The rookie has yielded three or fewer earned runs in five of his six starts. Nelson has not pitched on the road since his season debut on May 25, when he held Miami scoreless over 5 2/3 innings.

Greinke does not fare well against his former team, and Saturday was no exception as Milwaukee knocked him around for four runs and eight hits in six innings. The All-Star took the loss in each of his last two starts, allowing a total of nine runs - seven earned - in 13 frames while striking out 11. Greinke yielded a total of one run while fanning 23 over 15 innings in his previous two outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (strained glute) will undergo an MRI on Friday.

2. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun (thumb) sat out Thursday and is day-to-day.

3. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez has recorded multiple hits in six of his last eight games, collecting 11 RBIs in that span.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Brewers 3