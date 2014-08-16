Preview: Brewers at Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers appear to have figured out how to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers, who took two of three from the Dodgers at home last weekend, will try to clinch a second straight series win over the fellow division leaders when they visit Los Angeles again on Saturday. Milwaukee looked lost for most of the night in Friday’s series opener but finally got to the Dodgers bullpen in the eighth and came from behind to grab a 6-3 win.

The Brewers own a two-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central and have won six of their last nine behind a pitching staff that is allowing an average of 2.6 runs in that span. Los Angeles is 5 1/2 games up on the San Francisco Giants in the NL West but can point to some problems in middle relief after spotting the Atlanta Braves three eighth-inning runs Thursday and allowing the Brewers to post five in that frame Friday. One thing the Dodgers don’t lack is excitement on the base paths, where Dee Gordon has stolen four bases and scored six runs in the last two games.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (7-6, 3.44 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (14-2, 1.78)

Gallardo missed the series with Los Angeles last weekend but started Monday at Chicago and came out with a win, allowing one run on six hits in seven innings. The Mexico native has surrendered one or no runs in three of his last four outings. Gallardo does not own a strong track record against the Dodgers, posting a 1-4 record with a 5.98 ERA in seven career starts.

Kershaw breezed to his 14th win in Milwaukee on Sunday, yielding one run in eight innings while striking out six. The Cy Young winner has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 14 of his 19 starts in 2014. Kershaw has not lost since May 28 against Cincinnati and owns a 5-3 career record with a 3.05 ERA in nine starts against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers CF Yasiel Puig is 6-for-8 with three RBIs in the last two games.

2. Milwaukee SS Jen Segura (right hand contusion) left Friday’s game in the eighth inning and is day-to-day.

3. Los Angeles 3B Juan Uribe (tight right hamsting) left Friday’s game in the seventh inning and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Brewers 0