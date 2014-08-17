Preview: Brewers at Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday try for a three-game sweep of Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium and should be brimming with confidence. First-place Milwaukee, which leads St. Louis by three games in the National League Central, ended Cy Young Award favorite Clayton Kershaw’s 11-game winning streak Saturday with a 3-1 victory. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games but still own a comfortable 4 1/2-game lead over San Francisco in the NL West.

Ryan Braun and Carlos Gomez provided the offense Saturday with home runs. “I think one of our biggest strengths is that we have guys up and down the lineup who have the ability to hit home runs and drive the ball for extra-base hits,” Braun told reporters. “When you face pitching that’s this good, sometimes you don’t get many opportunities.” Milwaukee’s Wily Peralta had his five-start winning streak snapped in his last turn as he opposes Dan Haren, who has won two straight outings.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (14-7, 3.46 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Dan Haren (10-9, 4.50)

Peralta is 14-3 against everyone except the Cubs this season after permitting three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 3-0 loss at Chicago on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Dominican, who had a 1.64 ERA over his previous five starts, will try to become the second 15-game winner in baseball, joining Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto. Peralta is 1-1 with an 8.22 ERA and 2.09 WHIP in two starts - both last season - against the Dodgers.

Haren yielded two runs and six hits while striking out seven in six innings of a 4-2 victory at Atlanta on Tuesday after allowing one run and two hits in 7 1/3 frames of a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels in his previous start. “As my career has gone on, I feel like the losing has hurt more and the winning hasn’t been as sweet as it was,” the 33-year-old Californian told the Los Angeles Times. “These last two, I‘m definitely enjoying.” Haren last faced the Brewers on Aug. 3, 2013 while with Washington and allowed four hits over seven innings of a 3-0 victory, improving to 2-0 with an 0.84 ERA in four games (three starts) against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Brewers are 11-4 in their last 15 games at Dodger Stadium.

2. The Dodgers on Saturday placed 3B Juan Uribe on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain and recalled INF Carlos Triunfel from Triple-A Albuquerque.

3. Milwaukee RHP Francisco Rodriguez on Saturday recorded his major league-leading 38th save and the 342nd of his career, moving ahead of Rollie Fingers for sole possession of 11th place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Brewers 2