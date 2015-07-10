Preview: Brewers at Dodgers

All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal tortured Milwaukee pitching earlier this season and looks to inflict more damage when the Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series against the visiting Brewers on Friday. Grandal went 8-for-12 in a four-game set in Milwaukee, including a 4-for-4 effort in which he homered twice and had a career-best eight RBIs.

Los Angeles right fielder Yasiel Puig homered for the first time since June 10 and had four RBIs on Thursday in a 6-0 victory over Philadelphia. Milwaukee expects to have right fielder Ryan Braun (wrist) back in the lineup after having two days off — he sat out Wednesday’s game before the Brewers had an off-day on Thursday. Milwaukee is in the midst of its best stretch of the seasons with nine wins in its last 11 contests. The Brewers have scored five or more runs eight times during the span.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (6-8, 4.50 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (4-3, 3.09)

Nelson has won three consecutive starts after losing four of his previous five decisions. He defeated the Cincinnati Reds in his last outing when he gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Nelson is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Dodgers.

Bolsinger is winless over his past five outings and hasn’t pitched more than 5 1/3 innings in any of them. He lost to the New York Mets in his last turn when he gave up four runs and nine hits over five innings. Bolsinger is 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA in six home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in Thursday’s victory — his fourth bomb in his last seven games.

2. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez hit two homers in Wednesday’s win over Atlanta and is 7-for-17 with three blasts and 10 RBIs over the past five games.

3. Los Angeles CF Joc Pederson is 2-for-27 over his past eight games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Dodgers 4