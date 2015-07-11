Preview: Brewers at Dodgers

Brandon Beachy steps on a major-league mound for the first in more than 22 months when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers in Saturday’s second contest of a three-game set. Beachy is returning from the second Tommy John elbow surgery of his career, both suffered when he was a member of the Atlanta Braves.

The 28-year-old Beachy has made 46 previous major-league starts and said he often wondered whether he would make it to No. 47. “At times, there was no light at the end of the tunnel,” Beachy told reporters. “There were some dark days, but it’s something I‘m glad I’ve been through and it’s something I’ll always remember.” Los Angeles became the third National League team to reach 50 victories by winning the series opener 3-2, rallying to forge ahead in the seventh inning on Andre Ethier’s two-run single and Joc Pederson’s tiebreaking double. The loss was just the third in 12 games for Milwaukee, which has the third-worst record in the National League.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (3-1, 2.43 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon Beachy (NR)

Jungmann defeated Cincinnati in his last turn when he gave up one run and four hits over eight innings. He has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six starts since being recalled and has given up five or fewer hits in each of his last three outings. Jungmann is holding opposing batters to a .230 average and has allowed just two homers.

Beachy had a 2.41 ERA in 18 2/3 innings during his minor-league rehab stint before being recalled to plug the rotation spot of injured Carlos Frias. He went 14-11 with a 3.23 ERA in part of four season with the Braves. Beachy is 1-0 with a 0.47 ERA in three career starts against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers RF Ryan Braun (wrist) returned from a one-game absence and has failed to homer in each of his last 10 games.

2. Pederson had two hits in the opener after going 2-for-27 over his previous eight games.

3. Milwaukee SS Jean Segura recorded his fourth three-hit outing over his last eight games Friday and is 15-for-32 during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Dodgers 3