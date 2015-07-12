Preview: Brewers at Dodgers

Carlos Gomez attempts to continue his hot hitting when the visiting Milwaukee Brewers close a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The center fielder doubled twice for five RBIs in Saturday’s 7-1 victory and has three homers and 15 RBIs over his past seven games.

It was the second time in seven games that Gomez matched his career best for RBIs and he is 10-for-25 during the span. Milwaukee has won 10 of its past 13 games as is playing better on the road (22-23) than at home (16-28). Los Angeles had a three-game winning streak halted Saturday when it managed just three hits off Taylor Jungmann, who went the distance for the Brewers. Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal had two of the hits and is 10-for-16 with two homers, three doubles and nine RBIs against Milwaukee this season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (5-10, 6.29 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (5-5, 3.12)

Lohse won consecutive starts before falling to Atlanta in his last turn when he gave up four runs and 11 hits in five innings. He has allowed four or more runs in seven of his last nine outings while struggling most of the season. Lohse is 2-4 with a 4.43 ERA in 13 career appearances (11 starts) against the Dodgers and received a no-decision May 4 when he gave up three runs and four hits in five innings.

Anderson lost to Philadelphia in his last outing to halt a three-start winning streak. He had allowed two runs or less in four straight starts before giving up four runs (three earned) and six hits in five innings against the Phillies. Anderson has served up just one homer over his last five turns and seven on the season.

1. Dodgers LF Alex Guerrero is 0-for-15 over his last nine appearances.

2. Milwaukee LF Gerardo Parra went 3-for-5 on Saturday and has two or more hits in seven of his last 10 games.

3. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner is hitless in 10 at-bats over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Brewers 4