Preview: Brewers at Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers were outscored 24-8 on the first stop of a three-city, nine-game road trip and look to compete at a higher level on Thursday when they open a four-game set at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Milwaukee got routed twice in three games at San Francisco, including being pummeled 10-1 in Wednesday's finale.

The Brewers are a dismal 11-19 on the road and showing few signs of being part of the National League wild-card race. Los Angeles finds itself six games behind the Giants in the NL West after posting back-to-back victories over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have been waiting all season for first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (six homers) to find his power stroke and he has been anemic in June - .batting 149 average with one homer in 47 at-bats. Shortstop Jonathan Villar has been a bright spot for the Brewers by going 5-for-11 in the series against the Giants to raise his batting average to .300.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Junior Guerra (3-1, 3.31 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (5-3, 4.52)

Guerra is winless over his last four outings despite having a 2.63 ERA during the stretch. He received a no-decision against the New York Mets on Friday when he gave up one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Guerra has allowed five or fewer hits in five of his eight stats and is holding opponents to a .230 batting average against.

Kazmir is 3-0 over his last six starts and hasn't suffered a loss since May 9. He lasted just five innings in his last turn against San Francisco as he issued five walks and gave up three runs and as many hits in five innings. Though Kazmir is making his 285th career start, he has never previously faced the Brewers but has seen a lot of third baseman Aaron Hill (10-for-35, one homer) in the past.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen's save in Wednesday's win over Arizona was his 161st, tying the franchise mark set by Eric Gagne.

2. Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun will be back in the lineup after a day off on Wednesday, and he is just 4-for-29 over the last seven contests.

3. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager is 0-for-8 with five strikeouts over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Brewers 2