Preview: Brewers at Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Jonathan Villar from the Houston Astros for a minor-league pitcher in the offseason and appear to have acquired a bona fide starting shortstop. Villar smacked a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning of the series opener against the host Los Angeles Dodgers and strives to continue his solid play when the teams meet again Friday in the second contest of a four-game set.

Villar went 2-for-5 with his 24th stolen base — most in the majors — in Thursday’s 8-6 victory and is 8-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak to raise his season average to .302. The 25-year-old only received 116 at-bats in 2015 in his third season with the Astros and was expendable because of the presence of young star Carlos Correa. Villar helped the Brewers snap a three-game losing streak while the Dodgers opened a seven-game homestand by losing for the fourth time in their last six overall games. Los Angeles right fielder Yasiel Puig (hamstring) played seven innings in a rehab stint for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday and is expected to return to the Dodgers on Monday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (5-3, 3.88 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Julio Urias (0-2, 5.82)

Davies has won four consecutive starts and is 5-0 with a 2.49 ERA over his last seven outings. He has been particularly superb over his last three turns by allowing just two runs and eight hits over 21 innings. Davies has been horrific on the road with a 1-1 mark and 7.82 ERA in three starts.

Urias is feeling his way at the major league level and flashed his potential while losing to San Francisco in his last turn. The 19-year-old struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings while giving up two runs and four hits in the best overall showing of his four big-league starts. “He’s more comfortable being on a major league mound, being around the clubhouse, seeing scouting reports,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “Everything he does speaks to him continuing to be more comfortable.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Slumping Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez was hitless in four at-bats in the opener and is just 7-for-51 in June.

2. Milwaukee 1B Chris Carter his 18th homer on Thursday — his fifth of the month — and ranks third in the National League.

3. Los Angeles OF Trayce Thompson hit a three-run blast in the opener — his fourth homer of June.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Brewers 6