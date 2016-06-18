Preview: Brewers at Dodgers

After a soft start to the season, Justin Turner is suddenly churning out hits and homers with the lumber. The Los Angeles third baseman looks for another strong game with the bat Saturday after hitting two homers — including the game-tying blast in the eighth inning — and delivering the walkoff single in the 10th as the Dodgers posted a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Turner is 12-for-31 over the past eight games and has five homers over the last 10 contests after batting just .223 with three homers through June 6. The multi-homer outing was the third of his career and it gave the Dodgers their third victory in the past four games. Brewers right-hander Tyler Thornburg served up Turner’s tying homer, ending a string of 15 straight scoreless appearances in which he gave up just two hits and walked none. Left fielder Ryan Braun and second baseman Scooter Gennett each had three hits for Milwaukee, which is 1-4 on a nine-game West Coast road swing.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (4-6, 4.42 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (1-4, 5.76)

Anderson received a no-decision in his last turn when he gave up four runs and five hits in five innings at San Francisco. The mediocre outing followed a stretch in which Anderson went 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA over a three-start span. The 28-year-old is 1-1 with a 3.51 ERA in six career outings against the Dodgers and has struggled against Yasmani Grandal (3-for-10, three homers).

Bolsinger has dropped three consecutive starts and has a 6.60 ERA during that span. He has served up two homers in each of his past two outings and has been taken deep seven times in just 25 innings this season. Bolsinger is 0-1 with a 4.67 ERA in three career starts against the Brewers and has fared well against Braun (1-for-6).

WALK-OFFS

1. Struggling Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez had two hits Friday to raise his batting to .164 in June.

2. Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy had two hits Friday and is 10-for-27 during a seven-game hitting streak.

3. Grandal is hitless in seven at-bats in the series and 5-for-37 over his past 14 games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Brewers 6