Preview: Brewers at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers go for their fifth win in six games when they host the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday for the finale of their four-game series. Los Angeles rallied from an early three-run deficit Saturday, scoring six runs in the third inning en route to a 10-6 triumph.

Adrian Gonzalez has begun to heat up for the Dodgers, as he has gone 5-for-9 in the last two games after recording just one hit in 20 at-bats during his previous five contests. While Los Angeles is seeking its third straight victory after dropping the series opener, Milwaukee is hoping to avoid its sixth loss in seven contests. The Brewers' pitching has been very shaky of late, reaching double digits in runs allowed three times in the last six matchups. Slugger Ryan Braun has hit safely in six of his last seven games after ending a five-game home run drought in Saturday's setback.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (6-4, 2.75)

Garza will be making his second start after missing the first 10 weeks of the season with a strained right lat muscle suffered in his final outing of the spring. The 32-year-old Californian worked four innings at San Francisco in his season debut Tuesday, allowing one run and eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Garza suffered the loss in his only career start against Los Angeles as he yielded three runs on four hits and three walks over six frames on May 5, 2015.

Maeda got the win at Arizona on Tuesday despite leaving in the sixth inning after being hit on the lower right leg with a hard grounder off the bat of Paul Goldschmidt. It was the third victory in four starts for the 28-year-old from Osaka, Japan, who has served up only five home runs over 75 1/3 innings this season and none in his last six outings. Maeda, who will be facing Milwaukee for the first time, is just 2-4 with a 3.24 ERA in seven starts at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braun has hit safely in 21 of his 25 games at Dodger Stadium, going 34-for-99 (.343) with seven homers and 19 RBIs.

2. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick is 8-for-15 lifetime against Garza.

3. Brewers LHP Chris Capuano, who is on the disabled list with soreness in his elbow, is head back to Milwaukee to meet with the team doctor and may undergo an MRI.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Brewers 1