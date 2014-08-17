Brewers 7, Dodgers 2: Jonathan Lucroy homered and matched a season high with five RBIs while Wily Peralta pitched six shutout innings to become the second 15-game winner in the majors as visiting Milwaukee swept Los Angeles.

Carlos Gomez also went deep and scored three times for the Brewers, who maintained a three-game lead over St. Louis in the National League Central. Peralta (15-7) followed Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto into the 15-win club after allowing five hits and three walks while striking out five to win for the sixth time in seven starts.

Dan Haren (10-10) had a two-start winning streak snapped after allowing six runs (three earned) and five hits in three innings as the Dodgers’ advantage in the NL West slipped to 3 1/2 games over San Francisco. Scott Van Slyke and Darwin Barney drove in runs for Los Angeles, which lost for the fourth time in five contests.

Milwaukee, which has won four straight games, jumped on Haren early as Gomez walked and Lucroy followed by belting a 2-1 pitch well into the bleachers in left-center for his 13th homer of the season. Gomez walked to load the bases in the second before Lucroy cleared them with a double to left-center to make it 5-0.

The Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the third and settled for a sacrifice fly by Jean Segura before Gomez led off the fourth by drilling a 1-0 pitch out to left for his 20th of the season and second in two days. The Dodgers got on the board in the eighth when Van Slyke and Barney delivered RBI doubles.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lucroy, who is trying to become the first catcher in major-league history to lead his league in doubles, has 40 - tops in the NL and tied for the most in baseball with Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera. ... Milwaukee, which swept Los Angeles for only the second time in club history, is 12-4 in its last 16 games at Dodger Stadium. ... Segura, who departed Friday’s contest with a right hand contusion and missed Saturday’s contest, went 0-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.