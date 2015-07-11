Dodgers 3, Brewers 2

LOS ANGELES -- Center fielder Joc Pederson drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 3-2 decision over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Pinch-hitter Andre Ethier’s two-run single in the seventh tied the score at 2 before Pederson followed with his game-winner as the Dodgers (50-38) won their third in a row.

Reliever Chin-hui Tsao (1-0) earned his first major league win in eight years. Tsao gave up two hits in an inning. Closer Kenley Jansen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth and recorded his 15th save in 16 chances.

Milwaukee’s Jimmy Nelson (6-9) suffered a tough loss, allowing three runs (none earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.

Nelson no-hit the Dodgers until the sixth, when Pederson and second baseman Howie Kendrick reached on base hits with one out in the sixth inning.

However, the Dodgers didn’t score until the seventh. An error by third baseman Hernan Perez, who replaced Aramis Ramirez before the start of the inning, allowed left fielder Alex Guerrero to reach with two outs. After a single and stolen base by shortstop Jimmy Rollins, Ethier delivered a two-run single to knot the score.

Pederson’s RBI double scored Ethier to cap the scoring.

Dodgers starter Mike Bolsinger gave up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk in six innings, but did not figure into the decision.

Milwaukee (37-51) had a seven-game road winning streak end.

Both of Milwaukee’s runs were scored in the fifth inning.

Brewers shortstop Jean Segura and second baseman Scooter Gennett led off that inning with singles. They advanced to second and third on a wild pitch by Bolsinger.

Left fielder Gerardo Para’s groundout drove in Segura before Bolsinger uncorked another wild pitch to plate Gennett for 2-0 advantage.

Those were the first runs allowed by the Dodgers in the past 24 innings. They blanked the Philadelphia Phillies in back-to-back contests Wednesday and Thursday. Los Angeles hadn’t been scored upon since Tuesday, when Phillies outfielder Jeff Francoeur hit a solo home run in the seventh inning.

NOTES: The Dodgers claimed RHP Preston Guilmet from the Tampa Bay Rays and optioned him to the minors. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated LHP Chris Reed for assignment. ... RHP Wily Peralta, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 25 with a strained left oblique, will pitch a rehab assignment Saturday at Class A Wisconsin. ... RHP Brandon Beachy, who hasn’t pitched in the majors in almost two years, will make his Dodgers debut Saturday against Brewers RHP Taylor Jungmann (3-1, 2.43). ... A celebration of life service for Mildred Hershiser, mother of former Dodgers RHP Orel Hershiser, who passed last Friday, will be held Saturday in Vero Beach, Fla.