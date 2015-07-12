Brewers 7, Dodgers 1

LOS ANGELES -- Rookie Taylor Jungmann threw a three-hitter and center fielder Carlos Gomez drove in five runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-1 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night in front of 49,081 at Dodger Stadium.

Left fielder Gerardo Parra homered as Milwaukee (38-51) won for the 10th time in 13 games. The Brewers, who have captured seven of their last eight on the road, are 12-6 in their past 18 games at Dodger Stadium.

Jungmann (4-1), who induced the Dodgers to hit into three double plays, retired 11 in a row before serving up a leadoff double to catcher Yasmani Grandal, who was 2-for-3, in the eighth inning. A sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Enrique Hernandez that scored Grandal was the only run Jungmann allowed.

Jungmann struck out seven and walked two.

Dodgers starter Brandon Beachy, who overcame two Tommy John surgeries to pitch in the majors for the first time since Aug. 20, 2013, when he was with the Atlanta Braves, lasted just four innings. Beachy (0-1) gave up three runs, five hits and three walks (one intentional) with two strikeouts on 78 pitches (46 strikes).

Jungmann led off the third inning with a single and advanced to third on Ryan Braun’s ground-rule double. After an intentional walk to first baseman Adam Lind loaded the bases, Gomez, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles, cleared the bases with a three-run double off the wall in left for a 3-0 Milwaukee lead with two outs.

Parra drove a 1-0 pitch from reliever Adam Libertore into the bleachers in right center for a solo home run and a four-run cushion with one out in the seventh. It was Parra’s ninth home run this season. Gomez added a two-run double in the inning.

In the eighth, Parra, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and was a triple shy of the cycle, had a run-scoring double.

Los Angeles (50-39) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

NOTES: Brewers RHP Wily Peralta allowed a run on two hits, struck out four and walked none in 2 2/3 innings during a rehab start Saturday for Class A Wisconsin. Peralta, who has been on the disabled list since May 25 with a left oblique strain, will make at least two more rehab appearances. ... Dodgers RHP Brandon Beachy was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list, RHP Matt West was designated for assignment, and RHP Josh Ravin was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Former UFC middleweight champ Anderson Silva threw out the ceremonial first pitch. ... Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse (5-10, 6.29 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson (5-5, 3.12) in the series finale Sunday.