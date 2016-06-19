Turner continues power surge in Dodgers' victory

LOS ANGELES -- Justin Turner homered for the second night in a row and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-6 on Saturday night before 44,112 at Dodger Stadium.

Turner, who hit two home runs and drove in the game-winning run with a walk-off single in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Brewers in 10 innings, has smacked four homers in his last five games.

Howie Kendrick and Joc Pederson also went deep for the Dodgers. Pederson delivered a solo shot in the sixth for the Dodgers (37-33), who finished with 14 hits to 11 for the Brewers.

Ryan Braun recorded his 12th home run for Milwaukee (31-38), which dropped its fifth in six games.

Neither starter lasted three innings. Mike Bolsinger of the Dodgers served up five runs on nine hits with two walks and a strikeout in 2 2/3 innings. His counterpart Chase Anderson (4-7) was tagged for seven runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Chris Hatcher (4-3) worked 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and delivered his first major league - an RBI single that capped a six-run third.

An RBI double by Jonathan Lucroy drove in Scooter Gennett, who walked and stole second, to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead with two outs in the first.

Trayce Thompson's run-scoring single in the bottom of the frame plated Turner before Adrian Gonzalez was thrown out at the plate trying to score behind Turner.

However, the Brewers added two runs in the second on RBIs singles by Jonathan Villar and Gennett for a 3-1 advantage.

Kendrick lined a solo home run -- his third this season -- to right to slice the gap to a run in the bottom half.

In the third, a two-run single by Ramon Flores boosted Milwaukee's cushion to a 5-2.

The Dodgers answered with a season-high six-run rally in the bottom half. Joc Pederson led off with a base hit and Corey Seager reached on a walk, Turner launched a three-run blast off Anderson to tie the game at 5.

A two-run double by Yasmani Grandal preceded Hatcher's run-scoring single.

NOTES: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder surgery) didn't have a lot of zip on several of his pitches during Friday's rehab start with the Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, generating mild concern from manager Dave Roberts. Despite striking out five, walking one and allowing three hits in four innings, Ryu topped out at 89 mph, but managed just 82 mph on some of his offerings. "I know it's rehab, but I'm expecting the velocity to increase," Roberts said. Ryu, who underwent shoulder surgery on May 21, 2015, has not pitched in the majors this season. ... Milwaukee LHP Chris Capuano (elbow soreness) has been shut down until the medical staff determines a course of action. Capuano experienced elbow discomfort during a throwing session Thursday. ... Brewers RHP Matt Garza (0-0, 2.25 ERA) faces Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda (6-4, 2.75 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.