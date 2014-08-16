Brewers rally to defeat Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Pushing the panic button isn’t in the Milwaukee Brewers’ DNA, infielder Lyle Overbay said.

“We grind it out and find ways to win, and we did,” Overbay added.

Overbay’s pinch-hit, bases-clearing double keyed a five-run surge in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night before 47,272 fans at Dodger Stadium.

Overbay’s tiebreaking hit, a run-scoring single by second baseman Scooter Gennett and an RBI double by left fielder Khris Davis against reliever Jamey Wright (4-3) boosted Milwaukee (68-55) to its 10th win in the past 14 games at Dodger Stadium in a clash of division leaders.

Wright was tagged for five runs and four hits in one-third inning.

“You just have to see a pitch up and hope for the best,” said Overbay, who is 8-for-18 (.444) as a pinch hitter this season with two doubles, a homer and seven RBIs. “He made a mistake. It was away, but it was up. Usually, he gets it down in the zone. Guess I‘m lucky. Better lucky than good.”

The National League Central-leading Brewers have been good against the Dodgers (70-54), beating them for the third time in the last four meetings. They took two of three from Los Angeles, leaders of the NL West, last weekend in Milwaukee.

“To be the best, you have to beat the best,” Overbay said.

Milwaukee’s Brandon Kintzler (2-3) gave up a hit in one inning. Closer Francisco Rodriguez retired the side in order in the ninth for his 37th save and tied Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers for 11th on the all-time list with 341 saves.

“It means a lot,” Rodriguez said. “It is huge.”

Dodgers starter Zack Greinke failed to defeat his former club for the third time despite leaving with a two-run lead after five innings and laboring through them with 99 pitches. After giving up singles in the first inning to catcher Jonathan Lucroy and third baseman Aramis Ramirez, Greinke kept the Brewers hitless. However, he walked a season-high-tying five batters.

“Obviously, that was a lot of pitches,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, who said Greinke might have been trying to be a little too fine around the plate. “The walks are definitely unlike him. Obviously, (he) was trying to hit the edges a little bit. Sometimes, he was good and sometimes he wasn‘t.”

Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson allowed two runs and six hits with four strikeouts and a walk in six innings, but he didn’t figure in the decision.

“Jimmy was great,” Roenicke said. “He kept the ball down well. His sliders were good.”

Dodgers third baseman Juan Uribe left the game after the sixth inning with tightness in his left hamstring. Brewers third baseman Jean Segura departed after the seventh with a bruise on his right hand after attempting to break up a double play. Roenicke said x-rays were negative, though Segura’s hand was sore.

The Dodgers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Gordon, who reached on an infield single, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Lucroy, and scored on a single by Puig with no outs.

The Brewers loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth inning when Greinke issued three straight walks to Davis, first baseman Mark Reynolds and Segura. However, Greinke escaped the jam by retiring Nelson on a called third strike.

Gordon scored again on a RBI base hit by Puig, who went 3-for-4 with a run, in the fifth inning for a 2-0 advantage.

Gordon, who was 2-for-4 with two runs, stole a pair of bases to raise his total to a major league-leading 56 this season. He tied former Dodger Steve Sax (1983) for the seventh-most steals in a single season in Los Angeles history.

NOTES: Los Angeles LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right gluteus muscle. Ryu suffered the injury in Wednesday’s loss to the Atlanta Braves. ... The Dodgers acquired RHP Justin Germano from the Texas Rangers for future considerations. Germano was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s win over the Chicago Cubs with an ailing right thumb. Frequently booed, Braun went 1-for-4 with a walk. ... Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse will skip his next start because of lingering soreness in his right foot. ... New Los Angeles Lakers coach Byron Scott threw out the first pitch.