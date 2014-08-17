EditorsNote: adds Ellis quote in next-to-last graf

Brewers snap Kershaw’s 11-game win streak

LOS ANGELES -- For the first time in 2 1/2 months, Clayton Kershaw lost a game.

Ryan Braun and Carlos Gomez homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Saturday before 50,849 fans at Dodger Stadium.

The Brewers (69-55) ended Kershaw’s winning streak at 11 decisions and defeated Los Angeles (70-55) for the second night in a row. The Brewers have won four of five meetings between the teams this season, and they improved to 11-4 in their past 15 games at Dodger Stadium. They can sweep the series with a win Sunday.

“We’ve played good ballgames,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said. “We feel like when we play good and we’ve had good pitching that good things are going to happen. That’s a good (Los Angeles) club, and you can’t mess around too much. Can’t make mistakes, and hopefully we’ll continue to play a clean ballgame.”

The National League Central-leading Brewers edged Kershaw, who had a career-best streak of 11 consecutive winning decisions and a 1.16 ERA in 13 starts since June 2.

Kershaw, who hadn’t lost since May 28, when the Cincinnati Reds claimed a 3-2 decision, started well Saturday before the Brewers carved out three runs via the long ball. The left-hander went the distance, though, striking out 11 while allowing five hits and no walks. He threw 97 pitches (71 strikes).

“It comes down to I got outpitched,” said Kershaw, who completed his major-league-leading sixth complete game of the season and 17th of his career but lost for the first time when going the route. “Yovani (Gallardo) pitched better than I did, and we lost the game. It was a good game, a clean game. Both guys were pitching all right. I just made more mistakes than he did, and it showed up on the scoreboard.”

Kershaw (14-3) said he had better stuff Saturday than he did Aug. 10, when he allowed a run on six hits with six strikeouts over eight innings in a 5-1 Los Angeles victory at Milwaukee.

“It’s funny, I felt like I pitched so much better than I did in Milwaukee, but obviously the scoreboard said differently,” said Kershaw, who gave up multiple home runs in a game for only the 13th time in his career. “The stuff was definitely better and the command was better, but it’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

Gallardo (8-6) had a 1-4 record with a 5.98 ERA in seven previous starts against the Dodgers. On Saturday, however, he limited the NL West’s top club to a run on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in eight innings. He threw 58 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

“(Gallardo) was outstanding,” Roenicke said. “I thought Kershaw threw the ball really well, but Yoni got the (three) runs. Great command. Fastball outstanding today. Really pitched off the fastball pretty much all game. Mixed in a slider and his curveball. Really dominated.”

The Brewers defeated Kershaw and right-hander Zack Greinke in consecutive contests.

“To beat those guys, we know we have to have a great game against them, and that’s why we play them,” Roenicke said.

Brewers closer Francisco Rodriguez gave up a solo homer to right fielder Matt Kemp in the ninth before earning his 38th save of the year and the 342nd of his career, giving him sole possession of 10th place all time.

Kershaw retired the first nine Brewers he faced before Gomez led off the fourth with a double. After catcher Jonathan Lucroy grounded out, Braun launched a two-run homer to right to give the Brewers an early advantage. It was Braun’s 15th home run of the season.

Los Angeles sliced the lead in half in the bottom of the inning. Third baseman Justin Turner drove in left fielder Carl Crawford, who reached on an infield single and stole second.

Gomez drilled the first pitch of the sixth inning for a solo shot, giving Milwaukee a 3-1 lead. Gomez recorded his 19th homer of the season.

“Those are two of the elite home run hitters in the National League,” Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis said of Braun and Gomez. “Phenomenal hitters, especially in RBI situations.”

NOTES: Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain sustained in Friday night’s loss. INF Carlos Triunfel was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Uribe on the roster. ... Brewers SS Jean Segura was held out of the game with a bruised right hand. Segura was injured attempting to break up a double play in Friday’s win. ... Brewers RHP Wily Peralta (14-7, 3.46 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Dan Haren (10-9, 4.50 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.