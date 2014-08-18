Lucroy leads Brewers to sweep of Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- In a clash featuring the National League’s two best teams, the Milwaukee Brewers dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers in impressive fashion.

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy homered and drove in five runs, leading the Brewers to a sweep of the Dodgers with a 7-2 victory Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

“We played a really good series against a good team and we did a lot of things right in this series,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said, attempting to downplay any significance in winning the series and 12 of the past 16 at Dodger Stadium.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez hit his 20th home run as the Brewers (70-55) handed the Dodgers their first three-game sweep of the season. The Brewers also claimed five of six wins over the Dodgers (70-56), taking two of three last weekend in Milwaukee. The Brewers also unseated the Dodgers for the National League’s best record.

“Obviously, when you lose three straight, a day off sounds pretty good,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. Los Angeles won’t play again until Tuesday, when it hosts the San Diego Padres.

Brewers starter Wily Peralta joined Johnny Cueto of the Cincinnati Reds and Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals as the only 15-game winners in the major leagues. Peralta (15-7) tossed a five-hitter -- all singles -- with five strikeouts and three walks in six innings. Peralta is 7-3 on the road this season.

Giving the 25-year-old Peralta, who has won six of his last seven starts, an early lead was crucial to the outcome.

“It felt good to give Wily some breathing room and let him go out there and work,” Lucroy said. “He looked really good and made some really good pitches. I thought he was really impressive.”

Lucroy said the zip on Peralta’s fastball was one reason he made quick work of Dodgers hitters.

“Like I said, 97, 96, he was hitting 98 today,” Lucroy said. “Running hard sinkers and then he has two other pitches that he can mix in. You can’t go up there and sit. It’s hard to get to that pitch, even if you’re sitting on it, I don’t care who you are. It took me several starts to get used to catching it because of how nasty it is.”

Milwaukee defeated Zack Greinke and Clayton Kershaw in back-to-back contests before hammering Dodgers starter Dan Haren on Sunday. Haren lasted just three innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on five hits. Haren (10-10) had three walks (one intentional) and three strikeouts.

After a leadoff walk to Gomez, Lucroy drove a 2-1 pitch from Haren into the left-field pavilion for his 13th home run and a 2-0 lead with no outs in the first inning.

Lucroy, who went 2-for-5, ripped a three-run double off the wall in left with two outs in the second inning for a 5-0 Milwaukee cushion.

“I got a couple of good pitches to hit and I was able to hit them hard,” said Lucroy. “Couple of mistakes up in the zone, I was able to take advantage of.”

The Brewers took advantage of an error by Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who was unable to field a throw by second baseman Dee Gordon, allowing shortstop Jean Segura to reach with one out after left fielder Khris Davis led off the inning with a base hit. Peralta popped out on a sacrifice attempt, but Gomez walked, loading the bases. Lucroy followed with his 40th double of the season.

“The second inning, I thought he could have easily been out of that,” Mattingly said of Haren. “It should have been a one-two-three inning, but it ended up being a bad inning.”

Segura added a sacrifice fly in the third. Gomez drilled his second home run in as many days, lifting a towering shot to left on the second pitch from reliever Carlos Frias in the fourth for Milwaukee’s final run.

Los Angeles scored in the eighth on RBI doubles by right fielder Scott Van Slyke and shortstop Darwin Barney.

Milwaukee third baseman Aramis Ramirez left the game after the third inning because of a “manager’s decision,” according to an announcement in the press box.

NOTES: Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez hit safely in all six contests against the Brewers this season, going 10-for-20 with three doubles, two homers and five RBIs. He went 1-for-2 on Sunday. ... Milwaukee has a 19-7 record against National League West clubs, the best mark in the NL. Los Angeles is 12-18 against NL Central teams. ... The Brewers, who are also off Monday, begin a two-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays.