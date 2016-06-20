Dodgers use walk to knock off Brewers

LOS ANGELES -- With a little more than half the season remaining, the Los Angeles Dodgers believe they are ready to turn frustration into contention.

Pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal walked with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to plate pinch runner Scott Van Slyke and give Los Angeles a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in front of 45,931 at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Kenley Jansen (3-2) pitched one inning of perfect relief for the victory, as the Dodgers won their third consecutive contest and their fifth in the past six to remain 6 1/2 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West.

"It's about that time where we have to turn the corner and start playing the way we're capable of," infielder Enrique Hernandez said. "I feel like there are some guys in this locker room who are starting to turn the page."

The Dodgers broke a 1-1 tie in the ninth against right-hander Tyler Thornburg (3-2). Adrian Gonzalez lined a single to center field with one out, then moved to second base on Trayce Thompson's single to right.

After Van Slyke replaced Gonzalez, Thornburg struck out Joc Pederson. But Howie Kendrick walked to load the bases and bring Grandal to the plate for A.J. Ellis.

On a 3-2 count, Grandal watched Thornburg's 92 mph fastball miss the outside corner, and drove in the run that gave the Brewers their sixth loss in seven games.

"It's never fun when the other team walks off on you," Milwaukee second baseman Scooter Gennett said. "But for the most part, we're in games. We're playing good baseball. We're competing. We're not really getting the results as of late."

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against right-hander Kenta Maeda. Gennett sent Maeda's 91 mph fastball on a 2-2 pitch just over the center-field fence for his sixth home run of the season.

But the Dodgers tied the score in the bottom of the eighth on Hernandez's pinch-hit home run off left-hander Will Smith. Hernandez lined a 91 mph fastball into the Dodgers' bullpen down the left-field line for his fifth homer of the season - and his first ever as a pinch hitter.

"It was a big shot in the arm for us," catcher A.J. Ellis said of Hernandez's home run. "That was a big momentum swing. I think everybody knew once that ball went over the wall that we were going to find a way to win that game."

Afterward, somebody retrieved the baseball and put it in Hernandez's locker.

"That's not my ball; that's my dad's ball," Hernandez said. "I'll see him in Pittsburgh and I'll give him the ball."

The Dodgers will start a seven-game road trip on Friday against the Pirates.

Hernandez's home run ruined the opportunity for right-hander Matt Garza to earn his first win of the season in his second start. Garza pitched six shutout innings, scattered five hits and hit one batter while throwing just 70 pitches.

"We need him," Gennett said. "The past couple of years, he's had a couple of ups and downs. It's nice to see him have success and I don't see it changing."

Maeda, meanwhile, tied his career high with 107 pitches. The veteran of eight seasons in Japan amassed eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings while conceding one run, three walks and six hits.

"It was just what we needed," Ellis said of Maeda's performance. "The bullpen has been pretty depleted but Kenta picked us up big time. I'm proud of him for the way he battled."

The Dodgers had numerous chances to move ahead after Gennett's home run. In the bottom of the first, Chase Utley lined a single up the middle to begin the inning, then moved to third base when Corey Seager doubled off the base of the fence in left-center field.

But after Justin Turner struck out, an unusual double play enabled the Brewers to escape. Utley tried to score once left fielder Ryan Braun made a basket catch on Gonzalez's pop fly to short left field. Yet Braun easily threw Utley out at home plate.

Milwaukee used a pivotal defensive play to defuse another potential rally in the third. With Maeda at first base with two out, Seager lined a single to right field. Maeda headed for third but right fielder Ramon Flores threw him out, with third baseman Aaron Hill making the tag.

"Our outfield defense was outstanding," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It really was fantastic. It really helped us out."

Again Los Angeles put runners in scoring position with one out in the fifth and, again, the Dodgers were foiled. Kendrick hit a one-out single, then Ellis was hit by a pitch and both advanced on Maeda's sacrifice. But Utley ended the inning by grounding out to first baseman Chris Carter.

NOTES: Milwaukee reinstated RHP Michael Blazek from the 15-day disabled list and sent RHP Corey Knebel to Triple-A Colorado Springs. ... Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy had his eight-game hitting streak broken when he grounded into a double play as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. ... Los Angeles sent RHP Mike Bolsinger to Triple-A Oklahoma City and recalled RHP Carlos Frias from the same club. Bolsinger allowed five runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings during his sixth start of the season Saturday night.