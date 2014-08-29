Preview: Brewers at Giants

Milwaukee’s Wily Peralta in the offseason said he would win 15 games, but he’ll have plenty of chances to surpass that goal starting Friday, when the Brewers visit the San Francisco Giants. Peralta, the No. 4 starter coming out of spring training, can join the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw as the only 16-game winners in baseball. Peralta is a big reason why Milwaukee has been in first place since April 5 and sits 1 1/2 games ahead of St. Louis in the National League Central.

The Giants moved to within 4 1/2 games of Los Angeles in the West and maintained its 1 1/2-game lead over Atlanta in the race for the final wild-card spot after taking three of four from Colorado. San Francisco gives the ball to Ryan Vogelsong, who hasn’t won at home since May 24 - a span of seven starts (0-5, 4.15 ERA) in which the Giants scored nine runs and were shut out three consecutive times. Vogelsong will try to continue a hot streak by San Francisco starters, who posted a 0.90 ERA in the four-game set against the Rockies with 35 strikeouts in 30 innings after Yusmeiro Petit prevailed Thursday in his first turn in place of Tim Lincecum.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (15-8, 3.56 ERA) vs. Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (7-9, 3.78)

Peralta allowed eight runs (seven earned) and a career-high three homers among seven hits in a 10-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. The 25-year-old Dominican, who has lost two of his last three turns after a five-start winning streak, has allowed four or fewer runs in 23 of his 26 outings this season. Peralta is 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA in three starts against San Francisco, including a 3-1 victory Aug. 7 when he yielded an unearned run and seven hits while striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings.

Vogelsong received a no-decision after permitting three runs, four hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings of the Giants’ 14-6 loss at Washington on Sunday, and may have been a victim of a quick hook by manager Bruce Bochy. ”We’ve been around each other long enough that he knows what I’m about, and he knows I don’t want to come out of the game,” the 37-year-old North Carolina native told reporters. Vogelsong defeated Milwaukee 7-4 on Aug. 6 when he allowed one run in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee claimed 1B Justin Morneau (.314, 14 home runs, 69 RBIs) off waivers from Colorado, but the two teams reportedly could not agree on a deal.

2. San Francisco’s Santiago Casilla on Thursday recorded his 11th save in 12 chances since becoming the full-time closer last month, bouncing back from a blown save Wednesday.

3. The Brewers are 20-9 versus the NL West in 2014, including 2-1 against the Giants after winning a series earlier this month.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Giants 2