Preview: Brewers at Giants

The San Francisco Giants attempt to continue their torrid stretch when they host the Milwaukee Brewers in the middle contest of their three-game series on Tuesday. San Francisco swept a three-game series against Philadelphia prior to the All-Star Game and has been even hotter since the break, winning nine of 10 contests.

The Giants extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-2 triumph in Monday’s series opener as Brandon Crawford capped a three-run fourth inning with a two-run homer. The loss was the third in a row and fifth in six games for Milwaukee, which was shut out in its previous two contests. Khris Davis recorded two hits and an RBI while starter Kyle Lohse became the first to 12 losses in the major leagues this season. The Brewers’ futile streaks of 23 innings without a run and 26 without an extra-base hit were broken when Jonathan Lucroy delivered an RBI double in the sixth.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (1-5, 4.00 ERA) vs. Giants RH Matt Cain (2-1, 4.09)

Peralta has been sidelined with a severely strained left oblique suffered at Atlanta on May 22, when he exited after allowing one hit over four scoreless innings. The 26-year-old Dominican’s lone victory this season came on May 6 as he gave up three runs - two earned - in eight frames against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Peralta is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four career starts versus San Francisco.

Cain will be making his fifth start of the season after winning his second straight decision on Wednesday, when he allowed just one run and five hits in six innings at San Diego. The 30-year-old native of Alabama served up four home runs in his first four outings but struck out 18 and walked only three over his last three turns. Cain is 3-7 with a 4.81 ERA in 11 starts versus Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers Gerardo Parra is riding an 11-game hitting streak, which matches 1B Adam Lind for the team’s longest this season.

2. San Francisco LF Nori Aoki went 0-for-3 after recovering from a broken fibula and being activated from the disabled list Monday. INF Joaquin Arias was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot.

3. Milwaukee hopes to have Lind and OF Ryan Braun in the lineup Tuesday after both missed the series opener with a tight lower back.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Giants 3