Preview: Brewers at Giants

The Milwaukee Brewers attempt to conclude their road trip with back-to-back victories when they visit the San Francisco Giants for the rubber match of their three-game series Wednesday afternoon. Milwaukee began its seven-game trek by dropping three of four at Arizona, then lost the opener in San Francisco before evening the set with a 5-2 triumph Tuesday.

Gerardo Parra extended his hitting streak to 12 games, finishing a home run shy of the cycle and scoring three times, as the Brewers halted their three-game losing streak. The five-run outburst ended Milwaukee’s string of five consecutive games with three runs or fewer. Gregor Blanco recorded two of the seven hits by the Giants, who saw their six-game winning streak come to an end. San Francisco, which is 4-1 on its six-game homestand, is looking for its fifth straight series victory after losing two of three to the New York Mets from July 6-8.

TV: 3:45 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Mike Fiers (5-8, 3.94 ERA) vs. Giants RH Jake Peavy (2-4, 4.86)

The subject of trade rumors, Fiers had his five-start unbeaten streak snapped Thursday, when he yielded five runs — four earned — and eight hits while striking out 10 in five innings at Arizona. The 30-year-old Floridian recorded only two victories over his previous five outings but worked at least six frames in each and allowed two runs or fewer four times. Fiers has yet to defeat San Francisco, going 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA in three career games (two starts).

Peavy registered his second straight win Friday when he allowed three runs and five hits in six innings against Oakland. The 34-year-old native of Alabama has surrendered seven earned runs in his two victories after giving up a total of three over his previous two outings — both losses. Peavy owns a 2.44 career ERA versus Milwaukee but is just 4-4 in 12 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers RF Ryan Braun missed the first two games of the series with back spasms.

2. Giants 2B Joe Panik is 3-for-7 lifetime versus Fiers.

3. Milwaukee 1B Adam Lind returned from a back injury Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Giants 3