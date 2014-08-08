(Updated: UPDATING standings in Para 2. UPDATES Giants standing in graph 2)

Brewers 3, Giants 1: Wily Peralta struck out a career-best nine while becoming the first 14-game winner in the majors and Khris Davis hit the tiebreaking double as host Milwaukee took the three-game series from San Francisco.

Ryan Braun and Mark Reynolds also drove in runs as the first-place Brewers maintained their one-game lead over St. Louis in the National League Central. The Giants fell 3 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Peralta (14-6) gave up one run and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings while winning his fifth consecutive start. Will Smith struck out Brandon Crawford with two on to end the eighth and Francisco Rodriguez pitched a flawless ninth to record his 34th save.

Aramis Ramirez doubled to start the sixth and Davis followed with a flare down the right-field line for a ground-rule double to make it 2-1. Reynolds added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to make it a two-run margin.

Braun delivered a run-scoring double to right-center in the opening inning against Jake Peavy (1-12), who gave up three runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings to drop to 0-3 with the Giants while losing his 12th straight decision overall. San Francisco tied it in the fifth on a ground single by Hunter Pence.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Giants 1B Brandon Belt, who recently returned after suffering a concussion, was held out of the finale after experiencing headaches during Wednesday’s game. … Peralta has allowed just six runs in his five-start winning streak. … San Francisco optioned INF Matt Duffy to the minors to open a roster spot for CF Angel Pagan (back), who went 2-for-5 in his first major-league outing since June 14.