Giants 13, Brewers 2: Buster Posey went 5-for-5 with three RBIs before leaving after six innings to power host San Francisco to its fourth consecutive victory.

Hunter Pence had three hits and three RBIs, Gregor Blanco homered and drove in three runs and Joe Panik collected four hits as the Giants moved a half-game ahead of St. Louis for the National League’s top wild card. Angel Pagan went 3-for-5 with an RBI as San Francisco pounded out 19 hits to close within 3 1/2 games of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Ryan Vogelsong (8-9) was the beneficiary of the offensive explosion, allowing two runs over seven innings to pick up his first victory since beating Milwaukee on Aug. 6, and win at home for the first time since May 24. The Giants failed to provide Vogelsong with a run in each of his last five home starts.

Wily Peralta (15-9), bidding to become the second 16-game winner in the majors, was pounded for six runs and nine hits in a season-low three innings for the Brewers, who maintained their 1 1/2-game lead atop the NL Central. Peralta fell into a 3-0 hole in the first inning, giving up four singles, uncorking a wild pitch and hitting a batter, before Posey and Pence delivered RBI singles in the second inning for a 5-1 lead.

Leading 8-2 after four innings, San Francisco battered reliever Marco Estrada for five runs in the fifth. Posey collected his fourth hit with a two-run triple before Pence singled home his third run and Blanco followed with a two-run blast.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Posey is 20-for-40 with five homers and 13 RBIs over his last nine games. ... Estrada surrendered his major league-high 29th homer. ... Pence stretched his hitting streak to 11 games, going 16-for-43 in that span.