Giants 15, Brewers 5: Pablo Sandoval homered among three hits and drove in three runs as host San Francisco extended its winning streak to six games by completing a three-game sweep of Milwaukee.

Hunter Pence went 4-for-5 with with a pair of RBIs and Andrew Susac matched Sandoval with three hits and three RBIs as the Giants remained 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Madison Bumgarner (16-9) tied his career high for victories by winning his third straight start to send the reeling Brewers to their fifth consecutive defeat.

Kyle Lohse (12-8) was pounded for seven runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings for skidding Milwaukee, which dropped into a tie with St. Louis atop the NL Central. Ryan Braun and Martín Maldonado homered for the Brewers, who have scored 11 runs during the five-game slide.

After spotting Milwaukee a 1-0 lead courtesy of Braun’s double-play grounder in the first, the Giants went to work on Lohse in the second with a leadoff triple by Sandoval and Susac’s run-scoring double. Pence had an RBI double in the fourth and Sandoval and Michael Morse plated runs to extend the lead to 4-1.

Pence, who extended his hitting streak to 13 games and was a homer shy of the cycle, doubled in the fifth and Sandoval followed with a towering shot to right field that one-hopped into McCovey Cove for a 6-1 edge and left him a double shy of the cycle. San Francisco poured it on with seven runs in the seventh, getting a two-run double from Susac and a two-RBI triple from Joe Panik.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Giants RF Pence has 11 RBIs and 13 runs scored during his 13-game hitting streak. ... Brewers CF Carlos Gomez, who entered the game with eight strikeouts during an 0-for-13 rut, exited the game with a sore left wrist after taking a mighty cut and fanning in the third inning. ... The Brewers acquired RHP Jonathan Broxton from Cincinnati on Sunday and expect to have him available for Monday’s series at the Chicago Cubs. RHP Tim Lincecum yielded three runs in two innings of relief for the Giants, who kick off a six-game road trip at NL West rival Colorado on Monday.