Giants 5, Brewers 0

SAN FRANCISCO -- Second baseman Ehire Adrianza delivered a two-run single in a five-run seventh inning Wednesday afternoon, propelling the San Francisco Giants to a 5-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Giants’ 10th win in 12 games since the All-Star break allowed them to take two of three from the Brewers (44-58) and wrap up a 5-1 win in the season series.

Right-hander Jake Peavy and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, holding the Brewers to two runs or fewer for the fifth time on their just-completed, seven-game trip.

The shutout loss was Milwaukee’s third on the trip and 12th this season.

Brewers starter Mike Fiers, who had allowed two or fewer runs in four of his previous six starts, took a two-hit shutout into the bottom of the seventh in a 0-0 game but didn’t retire another batter.

Giants third baseman Matt Duffy led off the 10-batter uprising with a single and came around to score the first run on right fielder Hunter Pence’s double to the fence in left-center.

Fiers was relieved by left-hander Will Smith at that point, and Giants first baseman Brandon Belt greeted the newcomer with a single to right field, moving Pence to third.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0 and gave the All-Star 13 RBIs in his last 14 games.

Catcher Hector Sanchez kept the ball rolling with a double, sending Belt to third, and both scored when Adrianza, starting for the second consecutive game in place of injured second baseman Joe Panik (sore back), broke the game open with a sharp single to right field.

The RBIs were just the second and third of the season for Adrianza, whose batting average had dipped below .100 (2-for-21) before his big hit.

Center fielder Gregor Blanco’s sacrifice fly off right-hander Jonathan Broxton scored Adrianza to complete the inning’s scoring.

Fiers (5-9) was charged with two runs in six-plus innings. He gave up four hits and one walk, and he struck out five.

Peavy left for a pinch hitter after pitching six shutout innings, the first time this season he had given up fewer than two runs in a start. He did not get a decision after allowing four hits, striking out three and not walking a batter.

Right-hander Hunter Strickland (1-1) relieved Peavy in the seventh and recorded his first win of the season with a hitless inning.

Righty Sergio Romo pitched the eighth and left-hander Javier Lopez a perfect ninth, wrapping up the Giants’ 13th shutout of the season.

Pence had two hits for the Giants (56-45), who completed a 5-1 homestand.

Brewers left fielder Gerardo Parra extended his hitting streak to a career-best-tying 13 games with a bunt single in the sixth inning.

Parra also singled in the eighth for a two-hit game, and catcher Jonathan Lucroy also had two hits for the Brewers, who went 2-5 on their seven-game trip.

Early on, the game was known more for its defensive gems than its scoring.

Pence provided two highlight-reel plays, first robbing Brewers third baseman Hernan Perez of extra bases with a running, backhanded catch in right-center field in the third inning, then catching right fielder Ryan Braun’s fly ball and gunning down Lucroy at third base with a perfect, one-hop throw in the fourth.

The Giants also saw a threat thwarted by a double play in the bottom of the fourth when, with one out and runners at first and third, Belt struck out and Lucroy turned the tables on Pence, nailing him trying to steal second.

NOTES: Giants manager Bruce Bochy acknowledged that the club’s front office is busy working the phones, an indication he might be getting some help before the trade deadline Friday. ... After starting six consecutive games, Giants C Buster Posey was not in the lineup Wednesday. Bochy indicated that Posey will get a break from catching at least one time in the upcoming three-game series at Texas. He is penciled in to be the designated hitter in one of the contests. ... RF Ryan Braun was back in the Brewers’ starting lineup after sitting out the first two games of the series. He had experienced back spasms during batting practice Monday before the series opener.