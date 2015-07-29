Peralta, Lind lead Brewers over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Milwaukee Brewers didn’t have star outfielder Ryan Braun again Tuesday night.

But somehow they still felt a whole lot healthier.

Right-hander Wily Peralta returned from a nine-week stint on the disabled list to win for the first time since May 6, and first baseman Adam Lind drove in two runs after taking two games off to deal with a bad back, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

Right fielder Gerardo Parra had a single, double and triple, and scored two of his three runs on Lind RBIs, helping the Brewers end the Giants’ seven-game winning streak. Milwaukee also beat San Francisco for the first time in eight tries dating back to last season.

“Three in a row,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of a three-game losing streak the team had endured while Braun and Lind dealt with back issues. “We came out and played a really good game tonight. (Peralta) was great. And offensively, too. We did a really good job of situational hitting.”

In extending his hitting streak to 12 games, Parra recorded his fifth triple and 24th double of the season.

The double came in the first inning off Giants starter Matt Cain and improved Parra’s average when leading off a game to .500 (13-for-26).

“I just try to keep it simple,” Parra said of his game-opening success. “Look for a good pitch and just put the ball in play.”

Peralta (2-5), activated from the DL before the game, had a two-run cushion before throwing his first pitch since May 22. He never surrendered the lead, shutting out the Giants on four hits until giving up a walk to catcher Buster Posey and double to right fielder Hunter Pence to start the seventh.

Peralta was pulled at that point with a 5-0 lead, and the Giants scored two runs off left-handed reliever Will Smith on outs -- a grounder by first baseman Brandon Belt and a sacrifice fly by shortstop Brandon Crawford.

Helped by a sensational diving catch by Parra in right field, Smith, right-hander Jeremy Jeffress and closer Francisco Rodriguez held the Giants scoreless the rest of the way, finishing off the Brewers’ second win in the six outings during a seven-game trip.

“That’s my money, too,” Parra said of the catch, which shut the door on the Giants’ two-run seventh.

Rodriguez pitched a one-hit ninth inning for his 23rd save in 23 opportunities this season.

Peralta, who had just one win to show for his first nine starts before suffering a strained left oblique muscle, was charged with both Giants runs. He gave up five hits and two walks in his six-plus innings, striking out three.

“I had a good feeling in my mind,” Peralta said of his approach to his first comeback start. “I was excited to be back. Happy. It’s been a while.”

Happy described Counsell’s reaction as well.

“It’s good to have him back out there,” he said. “Certainly no rust in the way he pitched.”

Cain (2-2) absorbed his second loss in five outings since coming off the DL following a season-opening flexor-tendon injury in his right arm. He fell to 3-8 in his career against the Brewers.

“We’ve got a good thing going here,” Cain said. “I want to be a part of it. I need to do my part.”

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy added two hits for the Brewers, including a double. Milwaukee out-hit the Giants 9-7. Five of Milwaukee’s nine hits went for extra bases.

Gregor Blanco, who entered the contest as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning and stayed in the game to play left field, got hits in both of his at-bats for the Giants, who had won nine of their first 10 games after the All-Star break.

Blanco’s pinch-hit was his seventh of the season.

The loss cost the Giants (55-45) a chance to move into first place in the National League West. They remained a half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-45), who lost at home Tuesday to the Oakland Athletics.

“There’s a lot of work to do,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said when asked about scoreboard-watching. “We’ve been through this. I know the guys aren’t looking at the standings. The focus is on your game.”

NOTES: Before getting a hit in a 12th consecutive game Tuesday, Brewers RF Gerardo Parra had shared the team’s season-best mark with 1B Adam Lind, who got a hit in 11 straight games from June 20-July 2. ... Parra is hitting .452 (19-for-42) during his streak. ... LF Ryan Braun (back spasms) noted before the game his back was feeling no better at game time Tuesday than 24 hours earlier, although he held out hope things would be different for the series finale Wednesday afternoon. ... Here’s one thing Braun won’t have to worry about: Cold weather in San Francisco. The game-time temperature Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. was 72 degrees. Wednesday afternoon’s projected high is 81. ... In order to create a roster spot for the reinstatement of Tuesday’s starting pitcher, RHP Wily Peralta, the Brewers optioned RHP David Goforth to Triple-A Colorado Springs. ... Giants RHP Jean Machi, who had been designated for assignment last week, was claimed off waivers by the Boston Red Sox.