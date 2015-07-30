Giants’ Peavy, three relievers shut out Brewers

SAN FRANCISCO -- A little more than a year removed from being acquired in a trade and watching as friends and ex-teammates change addresses at this year’s deadline, veteran right-hander Jake Peavy is feeling right at home with the San Francisco Giants.

Peavy was at his 2015 season best Wednesday afternoon, combining with three relievers on a six-hit shutout as the Giants capped a 5-1 homestand with a 5-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Second baseman Ehire Adrianza delivered a two-run single in a five-run seventh inning, propelling the Giants to their 10th win in 12 games since the All-Star break and allowing them to wrap up a 5-1 victory in the season series with the Brewers.

“We’re a good ballclub. We know that,” Peavy said. “My goal in the second half is to contribute every time I go out there.”

Peavy, right-handers Hunter Strickland and Sergio Romo, and lefty Javier Lopez combined on the Giants’ 14th shutout of the season, the second-highest mark in the major leagues.

The Brewers, meanwhile, were held to two runs or fewer for the fifth time on their just-completed, seven-game trip. The shutout loss was their third on the trip and 12th this season.

“There are going to be stretches during the season when you run into pitchers who throw a good game,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We didn’t get anything going today. Peavy did a nice job.”

Brewers starter Mike Fiers, who had allowed two or fewer runs in four of his previous six starts, took a two-hit shutout into the bottom of the seventh in a 0-0 game but didn’t retire another batter.

Giants third baseman Matt Duffy led off the 10-batter uprising with a single and came around to score the first run on right fielder Hunter Pence’s double to the fence in left-center.

Fiers was relieved by left-hander Will Smith and Giants first baseman Brandon Belt greeted the newcomer with a single to right field, moving Pence to third.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0 and gave the All-Star 13 RBIs in his last 14 games.

Catcher Hector Sanchez kept the ball rolling with a double, sending Belt to third, and both scored when Adrianza, starting for the second consecutive game in place of injured second baseman Joe Panik (sore back), broke the game open with a sharp single to right field.

“It’s good to see the guys come off the bench and contribute,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Sanchez, who was subbing for Buster Posey, and Adrianza. “We’re going to need these guys.”

The RBIs were just the second and third of the season for Adrianza, whose batting average had dipped below .100 (2-for-21) before his big hit.

“It’s not easy to have that role, especially a young player,” Bochy said of Adrianza. “This is really good for him. That should be a shot for his confidence. That was a huge hit.”

Center fielder Gregor Blanco’s sacrifice fly off right-hander Jonathan Broxton scored Adrianza to complete the inning’s scoring.

Fiers (5-9) was charged with two runs in six-plus innings. He gave up four hits and one walk while striking out five.

“Six innings, two runs ... that puts us in a good spot to win a ballgame,” Fiers observed. “They pitched a little better than we did. The one inning got away from us.”

Peavy left for a pinch hitter after pitching six shutout innings, the first time this season he had given up fewer than two runs in a start. He did not get a decision after allowing four hits, striking out three and not walking a batter.

”I was laying at home (Tuesday) night thinking about the (upcoming) road trip,“ Peavy said of a 10-gamer during which the Giants play the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs beginning Friday. ”Those are tough places to play, especially when it’s hot.

“I think today was a huge win for us.”

Strickland (1-1) relieved Peavy in the seventh and recorded his first win of the season with a hitless inning.

Romo pitched the eighth and Lopez a perfect ninth, securing up the Giants’ 11th home shutout.

Pence had two hits to pace an eight-hit attack for the Giants.

Brewers left fielder Gerardo Parra extended his hitting streak to a career-best-tying 13 games with a bunt single in the sixth inning.

Parra also singled in the eighth for a two-hit game, and catcher Jonathan Lucroy also had two hits for the Brewers, who return home to face the Cubs on Thursday.

NOTES: Giants RF Hunter Pence threw out Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy trying to advance from second to third on a flyball in the fourth inning. It was Pence’s fourth outfield assist in only 35 games. ... After starting six consecutive contests, Giants C Buster Posey was given the day off. Bochy indicated that Posey will get a break from catching at least one time in the upcoming three-game series at Texas. He is penciled in to be the designated hitter in one of the games. ... Brewers LF Gerardo Parra went 6-for-10 with four runs scored, a double, a triple and two walks in the three-game series. ... RF Ryan Braun was back in the Brewers’ starting lineup after sitting out the first two games of the series. He had experienced back spasms during batting practice Monday before the series opener.