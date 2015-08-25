Preview: Brewers at Indians

The Cleveland Indians return home after an 11-game road trip to host the Milwaukee Brewers for a two-game series beginning Tuesday. The Brewers have lost five straight series on the road after dropping the final two contests of a three-game set at Washington over the weekend.

The Indians were done in by Kris Bryant’s walk-off home run in a 2-1 loss to the Cubs in Chicago on Monday - the third one-run decision in their last five contests - and finished 5-6 on the trek. The homecoming might not be so welcome, however, as Cleveland is 24-34 at Progressive Field in 2015. The Brewers have struggled equally on the road, where they are 25-34 this season and have lost 11 of their last 14. Cleveland’s Josh Tomlin, who will make his first home start this season, is 17-14 lifetime at Progressive Field.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (4-7, 4.48 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (1-1, 2.03)

Peralta won his second straight start on Wednesday, but he did not pitch well. The 26-year-old Dominican was tagged for six runs over five innings in an 8-7 win over Miami, marking the third time this season he has allowed six runs - and second in his last four outings. Peralta has posted quality starts in three of his five turns since returning from the disabled list.

Tomlin’s return from right shoulder surgery is off to a good start, as he has allowed three runs over 13 1/3 innings in his first two outings. The 30-year-old picked up his first win since Aug. 30 as he beat the New York Yankees on the road Thursday, allowing one run and two hits over seven frames. All three runs Tomlin has served up this season have come on solo homers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor is 8-for-16 during his four-game hitting streak.

2. Milwaukee LF Khris Davis is tied with Carlos Gonzalez for the National League lead in home runs (nine) in August and leads the NL in RBIs (22) this month.

3. Cleveland is 10-8 in interleague play while Milwaukee is 8-10.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Brewers 4